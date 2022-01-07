Don Paul: Slow lake-snow exit, brief weekend moderation

As expected, it was a disruptive lake-snow event, but not paralyzing. Buffalo officially set a record for Jan. 6 at its airport observatory, measuring 17.8 inches. Here are some other official and spotter reports , with northern Erie County having taken the bulk of the heaviest amounts.

The delayed onset of the lake snow wasn’t entirely unforeseen, as I wrote in The Buffalo News Wednesday morning: “Most of the models late Wednesday morning indicate the lake band will be slow to organize this evening.” The very strong winds Wednesday night, however, slowed the development even more, shearing away at lake bands and keeping them diffuse until around 6 a.m. Thursday. This led even more quick-to-judge folks to assume the forecast was going to be a bust. Once the winds began to slacken, moisture was able to converge into an intense band as expected, dumping 3 inches/hour at the airport Thursday morning. One saving grace was the absence of gusty winds during Thursday, reducing blowing snow. The airport snow deficit has shrunk from 24 inches Wednesday to just 8.2 inches as of late Thursday night.