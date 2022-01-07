Don Paul: Slow lake-snow exit, brief weekend moderation

Even Friday morning, many parts of Western New York still found itself in the grip of now-realigned lake-effect snow.
As expected, it was a disruptive lake-snow event, but not paralyzing. Buffalo officially set a record for Jan. 6 at its airport observatory, measuring 17.8 inches. Here are some other official and spotter reports, with northern Erie County having taken the bulk of the heaviest amounts.
The delayed onset of the lake snow wasn’t entirely unforeseen, as I wrote in The Buffalo News Wednesday morning: “Most of the models late Wednesday morning indicate the lake band will be slow to organize this evening.” The very strong winds Wednesday night, however, slowed the development even more, shearing away at lake bands and keeping them diffuse until around 6 a.m. Thursday. This led even more quick-to-judge folks to assume the forecast was going to be a bust. Once the winds began to slacken, moisture was able to converge into an intense band as expected, dumping 3 inches/hour at the airport Thursday morning. One saving grace was the absence of gusty winds during Thursday, reducing blowing snow. The airport snow deficit has shrunk from 24 inches Wednesday to just 8.2 inches as of late Thursday night.
Former Buffalo NWS Meteorologist in Charge and Weather Channel Winter Weather Expert Tom Niziol (whom I used to call the “Prince of Lake Effect”) posted a 24-hour loop of NWS Doppler Radar. It shows the development, movement, and intensity of the band. Try, if you will, facing the challenge of forecasting all these factors in advance.
Thankfully, meteorologists now have considerable help with the development of high-resolution models which did not exist when I dealt with my first lake-effect storm, the Blizzard of '85. However, models are far from perfect, since the atmosphere remains a mix of unevenly heated fluids, gases, subtle waves in the flow, changing humidity levels, and is impacted by periodic wind shear. So, anyone expecting perfection, as if the atmosphere was made up of Lego blocks which snap into place, will never have their expectations met.
The brisk northwest flow on Friday will keep the wind chill in single digits to low teens, with temps staying in the low teens. Lake-snow coverage will be more persistent into Friday evening in narrow bands over the hills, with the snow showers diminishing more quickly on the Niagara Frontier. Additional snow accumulation Friday and Friday night will look like this modeled depiction, though a few hills could get more.
Saturday will bring a quick turnaround. Abundant sunshine and a downslope southerly flow will boost readings back to slightly above average, in the mid 30s. Still another turnaround follows quickly during Saturday night. Some light snow and sleet will move in late evening on a gusty south-southwest flow increasing to 20-30 mph.
The mixture will turn to all rain by Sunday morning and increase in coverage for early tailgaters.
Amounts won’t be heavy, but whatever rain falls will be wind-driven, and there will be a significant wind chill even with early highs in the low 40s, falling through the 30s behind a cold front in the afternoon. Scattered light snow showers will be around in the afternoon, with little or no accumulation. By game time, the temperature will be around 30, falling into the 20s during the game. A west wind at 20-30 mph will produce a nasty wind chill in the teens. The cold wind will be a factor throughout the game.
By Monday, we’ll be back to scattered snow showers and a cold wind with the high only near 20.
Tuesday brings less wind chill, but fewer degrees as well, making it the coldest day of the winter thus far.
More seasonable temperatures will return Wednesday into Friday, with daily highs of 33-36. While major snowfall is not currently anticipated next week, those seasonable temperatures are cold enough for snow to occur. In the longer term, winter specialist Dr. Judah Cohen sees signs of what he calls a stretched polar vortex, in which lobes of the vortex can migrate farther south in the Northern Hemisphere, delivering more polar air.
In Cohen’s in-house diagnostics, the Midwest and Great Lakes would periodically be on the delivery end of such cold air masses. The American GFS upper air ensemble shows a similar trend well into mid-January, with the dual vortex stretching evident over Asia and northern Hudson Bay. The ridging (red areas) closer to Greenland and southern Alaska favor this southward buckling of the polar jet stream.
These trends favor much of January having temperatures range from seasonable to colder than average, with more uncertainty during the final week of the month.