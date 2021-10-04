Don Paul: Renewed warmth will follow a dreary start to the week in Western New York

After a soggy Sunday, with dreariness mitigated only by the Bills triumph, we have nowhere to go but up weatherwise this week.
Frequent showers, sometimes heavy, fell Sunday over Highmark Stadium and points south of Buffalo, with a steadier, fairly soaking rain to the north into the evening hours. The heavy showers continued Sunday night into Monday morning. By mid-morning, there were heavy rainfall totals over much of the Niagara Frontier with the heaviest near Cheektowaga and Buffalo.
All this came, as forecast, after a splendid Saturday.
Incremental improvement will proceed slowly early this week, and will be hard to notice during a somewhat “less wet” Monday afternoon. With two weak areas of low pressure in proximity, the coverage for showers will be greatest in the morning, and lessen later in the day.
By Tuesday, after some patchy fog and the chance for a few light showers in the morning, we’ll get into a somewhat drier northeast flow during the afternoon.
The sky will remain mainly overcast even as moisture pulls off to the east Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday should be rain-free. However, a low pressure trough nearby (as depicted by a dotted line in this graphic) will make complete clearing more unlikely.
There should be some sunny breaks developing before Wednesday afternoon. The partial clearing will allow temperatures to jump into the low to mid-70s. Thursday will start with a partly sunny sky but probably end with some showers approaching from the southwest during the evening. Temperatures will again reach the mid-70s, and be in that range on Friday as well, running 10-12 degrees above average.
Although there will be the threat of a few occasional showers to go with the warmth late in the week and on Saturday, rainfall amounts shouldn’t add to the backyard mud load and resulting muddy paws.
Temperatures will start just slightly above average early this week, but the warming coming mid and late week shows no sign of having a short shelf life. The Climate Prediction Center six- to 10-day outlook for temperature probabilities cloaks us in a very high likelihood for warmer-than-average temperatures.
The same high probability shows up in the eight- to 14-day outlook, taking us well into mid-October.
Even in CPC’s experimental three- to four-week outlook, the same pattern is favored to dominate, though on individual days there may be brief cooler periods within the pattern.
CPC’s outlooks appear to be well-supported in upper air ensembles going out in time. The European ensemble in 10 days has a very warm ridge of high pressure stacked up over eastern North America, blocking any intrusions of the sharply cooler air to the west.
The American GFS ensemble still keeps a warmer pattern in place all the way into next Sunday. That, by the way, would preclude any sharp chill in Kansas City for the Sunday night game, too.
I feel safe in forecasting a near zero probability of another “October Surprise” this year.
Climate change research
In climate news, new research conducted by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst details how warming in the coastal Northeast is progressing faster than in much of the rest of eastern North America.
Professor Ambarish Karmalkar told Science Daily: "The key findings here are that the observed warming in coastal Northeast is exceptional, that some of the biggest populations centers in the U.S. are suffering the greatest degree of warming, and that this warming is being driven both by equally rapid trends in the Atlantic Ocean and by changes in atmospheric circulation patterns."
The extremes are more of a coastal phenomenon, with impacts not quite so strong here in the eastern Great Lakes. The study shows that not only are winters along the northeast coast getting warmer as expected, but summers are warming rapidly and significantly in and near the nation’s biggest population centers from Washington to Boston. The coastal warming has a direct connection to the rapid warming of the northwest Atlantic. The latter, in other studies, has been linked with the slowing of the Atlantic conveyor current, part of which is known as the Gulf Stream. This slowing and weakening appears to be due to the dilution of salinity in the North Atlantic caused by freshwater melting ice from glaciers and the Greenland ice cap drastically impacted by rapid warming in the Arctic.
"One consequence of this conveyor belt slowdown is more heating of the ocean off the Northeastern coast, which helps to explain the spike in ocean temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic Bight and Gulf of Maine regions," explains Karmalkar.
When Superstorm Sandy ravaged the middle Atlantic in October 2012, the northwest Atlantic was anomalously warm: https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-4YGw1vUdBQs/UI3rw5mOvII/AAAAAAAALYQ/pPhkrClETfM/s1600/anomalysst.tiff
The release of both heat and moisture from this exceptionally warm portion of the ocean provided abundant extra energy in Sandy’s transformation from a hurricane into a powerful extratropical cyclone as it turned its destructive path inland. Research is still ongoing on the influence of climate warming and Sandy’s unique evolution. Sandy came onshore in New Jersey with destructive winds and massive flooding in the New York and New Jersey area. Later, moving inland, the storm interacted with an arctic cold front coming from the west, and produced 2-3 feet of water-laden snow in the central Appalachians, collapsing roofs and causing massive power outages. The U.S. death toll from Sandy was 106.