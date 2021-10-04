Don Paul: Renewed warmth will follow a dreary start to the week in Western New York

Climate change research

Professor Ambarish Karmalkar told Science Daily: "The key findings here are that the observed warming in coastal Northeast is exceptional, that some of the biggest populations centers in the U.S. are suffering the greatest degree of warming, and that this warming is being driven both by equally rapid trends in the Atlantic Ocean and by changes in atmospheric circulation patterns."

The extremes are more of a coastal phenomenon, with impacts not quite so strong here in the eastern Great Lakes. The study shows that not only are winters along the northeast coast getting warmer as expected, but summers are warming rapidly and significantly in and near the nation’s biggest population centers from Washington to Boston. The coastal warming has a direct connection to the rapid warming of the northwest Atlantic. The latter, in other studies, has been linked with the slowing of the Atlantic conveyor current, part of which is known as the Gulf Stream. This slowing and weakening appears to be due to the dilution of salinity in the North Atlantic caused by freshwater melting ice from glaciers and the Greenland ice cap drastically impacted by rapid warming in the Arctic.