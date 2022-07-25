Don Paul: Relief has arrived, providing a more comfortable week ahead

Widespread severe thunderstorms arrived late Sunday, in advance of a cold front that has ushered in some noticeable relief from the heat and humidity. Many locations received torrential rainfall amounts, some with localized flooding.

As is the usual case with summertime convection, even when so extensive, coverage was still uneven. Officially, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport picked up just .13 inch of rain, and many locations in northern Erie and southern Niagara counties picked up similar minor amounts, of no help for farms and gardens.

Listen to Across the Sky podcast; episode 15 coming soon! 🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.

A few people tweeted to me they believe the wind off Lake Erie was the culprit behind the lack of significant rainfall at their homes. Actually, quite the opposite was the case. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is now up to 75 degrees, 2 above the average highest temperature Lake Erie reaches in summer. That warmth, when air temperatures are similar as they were Sunday night, brings additional warmth and moisture into the southwest flow, and is a form of lake effect. This effect was readily apparent at 11:06 p.m. Sunday on National Weather Service Doppler radar.

Trees and powerlines were downed in several locations in Chautauqua County, with several Dunkirk residents reporting some significant impacts. Damage was also fairly widespread near Bliss, Arcade, Randolph, Springville, South Dayton, East Otto, Jamestown, Ellington, Kennedy, Arkwright, Little Valley, Ellicottville, Franklinville and Elma. Gusts of 59 mph at Wellsville and 58 near Olcott were recorded.

That’s all behind us now, as Canadian high pressure moves in from the northwest, already having dropped the Buffalo dew point from a sticky 71 degrees at 11 p.m. Sunday to 57 at 10 a.m. Monday.

Under a partly to mostly sunny sky, high temperatures will be below the 81-degree average, in the mid- to upper 70s, with comfortable humidity and a 10-15 mph west-northwest breeze.

Tuesday will be another beauty, with abundant sunshine and comfortable humidity. It will feel a little warmer due to the absence of much wind, though temps will still reach only the upper 70s.

Wednesday, a weak low-pressure system will approach from the west, eventually bringing some scattered and occasional showers toward evening. Coverage looks sparse. The high will be 80-82.

For those who didn’t get doused last night, it will be time to consider getting the hose out if you didn’t already, because rainfall potential with this low looks … well, low.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Locations that received only light amounts Sunday night still have abnormally dry topsoil. Our dog Molly’s favorite watering puddle in northern Erie County is bone dry, no pun intended.

On Thursday morning, another cold front will cross our region early in the day, and we’ll be getting back to a dry air mass with comfortable upper 70s. Note the heat ahead of the front from New York City to the South, and the extreme heat building over the interior of the Pacific Northwest. The East Coast and Gulf states heat will be accompanied by stifling humidity.

For us, high pressure behind Thursday’s front will dominate our weather into early next week. The daytime sky will be mostly sunny Friday through Sunday, with temps gradually edging up from Friday’s upper 70s to around 84 by Monday. Humidity should remain comfortable this weekend, and then begin to become more noticeable in a week. Watering during this period will be a must.

In the extended range, the Climate Prediction Center has high confidence we will be back into midsummer heat next week, with temperature anomaly probabilities on the upside in the eight- to 14-day period.

CPC’s analysis is especially well supported by the American GFS ensemble mean for the upper air pattern later next week.

If this ensemble were to verify, this would probably bring us the hottest weather of the summer. The European upper air ensemble is also hot, but not quite so extreme. The Canadian ensemble shows much the same in the way of heat.

Lake Mead crisis worsens

Lake Mead, America’s largest reservoir, has now reached its lowest level since it began filling behind Hoover Dam in 1937, with the recent decline shown in NASA images.

According to NASA, it is now hovering at about 27% of its full capacity, in the midst of the megadrought with some ties to our warming climate.

Last year, Lake Mead’s level was 27 feet higher, though in rapid decline. Some of the overall decline on Lake Mead is due to federal officials having reduced the flow into the lake in order to preserve more water at another reservoir upstream, Lake Powell, also down to 27% capacity. The entire Colorado River, which feeds both reservoirs, is at only 35% of its capacity.

Both reservoirs are vital sources of hydroelectric generation, in addition to vital water availability in the Southwest. Lake Mead is dangerously close to reaching its “dead level,” at which point it won’t be able to power Hoover Dam. The dam has already had to reduce its electrical output by a third. Conditions will continue to worsen during the summer and at least early fall, since precipitation in this region is low at this time of the year, even without the five-year megadrought.