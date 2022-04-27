Don Paul: Record snow exits, slow warmup several days away

Early Wednesday snow was no surprise, not that the lack of surprise helps much psychologically. I first mentioned some possible flakes in last Friday’s article, and reiterated the potential in Monday’s article: “Tuesday night, a reinforcing shot of colder air, combined with a trough of low pressure, will set us up for more rain showers, turning to all snow by Wednesday’s predawn hours.”

As you'd probably guess, it doesn’t take much to make a record snowfall near the end of April, and that’s what Buffalo got, officially (plus another .2” after this National Weather Service tweet).

Even at midmorning, snow showers were still crossing our region, no longer accumulating at lower altitudes.

Wednesday’s total of 1.4 inches brings Buffalo’s April total to 2.2 inches which — believe it or not — is still .2 inch below average for April snow. Other morning snow totals were greatest closer to Lake Erie.

While the snow was no surprise, Monday’s EF-0 tornado in Genesee County was unexpected. Even though it was of minimal strength, an NWS damage survey confirmed it touched down on a day during which no morning data suggested tornadoes were showing as a risk, though severe thunderstorms were a low probability.

Otherwise, Monday afternoon and early evening’s severe thunderstorms produced some widespread damage.

The forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall amounts behind Monday’s cold front also verified.

Despite Monday’s soaking rain, Buffalo’s April total remains .4 inch below average. The deficit is invisible in our muddy fields and yards. Little needed evaporation will be occurring in the current chilly pattern. The monthly temperature, with some help from Saturday afternoon and Sunday, is running 1.5 degrees warmer than average.

At this time of April, the average high is up to 60 degrees. Wednesday will come up about 20 degrees high, with the upper 30s-40 being accompanied by a fairly brisk west-northwest breeze of 15-20 mph adding to the cold. There will still be a few spotty rain and wet snow showers during the afternoon into early evening, as modeled.

Thursday and Friday, our region will still be dominated by a chilly ridge of Canadian high pressure, at least assuring us of abundant sunshine for several days.

Thursday will be cool, but readings will edge up to the upper 40s. By Friday, we’ll be back to the low 50s. Overnight lows Wednesday will drop to the upper 20s, and range from the upper 20s-30 for Friday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will still be likely on Saturday morning.

Despite the chill, pollen is still out there. Pollen.com is forecasting a medium-high maple, juniper and elm pollen count in the Buffalo region over the next five days, after a medium count on Wednesday.

Saturday high temps should recover to the upper 50s on the milder side of the slowly retreating Canadian ridge, with near total sun (and a high UV index).

Sunday will be milder, with a downslope east-southeast flow out ahead of a low pressure system centered over southern Minnesota.

Afternoon highs will make it to the mid 60s, though some showers will approach from the southwest later in the day, tied in to the approach of that low pressure system. With the closer proximity of the upper Midwest low, scattered and occasional showers will become more likely later Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday.

At this point, rainfall amounts don’t look comparable to the heavier totals we received this past Monday. Even so, they won’t be helping with the mud situation. We’ll keep the mid 60s next Monday, with slight cooling edging in behind the low on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a few days of slightly above-average temperatures, the Climate Prediction Center temperature probability outlook for the 8-14 day period reverts to a weak tendency favoring below-average readings most days in their outlook.

The CPC outlook is supported by the extended range upper air pattern ensembles by late next week. At this early juncture, the cooling does not appear to be of the same magnitude of what we’re experiencing at this time.

Rainfall rates are intensifying

A new study released Wednesday by Climate Central surveyed U.S. rainfall data over more than 50 years, and found rates of rainfall intensity are increasing in over 90 surveyed cities since 1970. This means, according to the study, “People in these communities are exposed to higher risks of flash flooding, increased soil erosion and crop damage. Heavy downpours are projected to increase in many places as the climate warms.”

The data was based on hourly rates of rainfall gathered from NWS gauges across the country, to produce a very large historical sampling of these tendencies. The findings are a tight fit with expected impacts from our warming climate. “These findings align with climate research showing that Earth's atmosphere can hold 4% more water vapor for every 1-degree (F) of warming, increasing the potential for extreme precipitation, especially in wetter regions. The planet has warmed by roughly two degrees (F) since the late 19th century.”

