Don Paul: Record heat returns Saturday; drought continues

Some more spotty showers will return Sunday night, with a few leftovers on Monday and possibly on Tuesday. When all is said and done, there should be enough rainfall to moisten the topsoil between early Sunday and Tuesday, but not enough to materially impact stream flow or water tables.

As for temperatures, a definite turn to a cooler pattern still appears in the offing for the 2nd half of the month, though nothing extreme is currently indicated. The upper air alignment of high pressure ridges and low pressure troughs still looks as though below average readings will be returning to large portions of the Midwest and the east, as seen in this European ensemble mean.

The Canadian and American ensembles continue their good agreement with this pattern evolution. This is why I would reiterate what I wrote on Wednesday. Be mighty careful about those tender plantings this early in the season. While no frost will be occurring between now and next Thursday, by the end of next week some patchy inland frost cannot be ruled out, as seen in projected Friday morning low temps.