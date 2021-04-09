Don Paul: Record heat returns Saturday; drought continues

After our 100-year-old record of 75 was absolutely smashed with a downslope-fueled 84 on Thursday, Saturday’s record of 82 is nearly low-hanging fruit for another record-breaker. Another broken record would again be largely due to a downslope breeze from the south and southeast. If you missed my downslope explainer, it can be found in my Wednesday article.
As I’d mentioned in that article, models often underestimate the amount of heating which downsloping can produce. While I’d talked about 80, which was warmer than modeled for Thursday, we hit 84. The current model statistical output for Saturday projects a high of 76-80, shy of the record. But with the downslope component to the wind, along with abundant sunshine much of the day, I’m confident the models are again underdoing the heating on the Niagara Frontier. I expect highs of 83-86 away from the immediate much-cooler Lake Ontario shoreline, with upper 70s in Southern Tier valleys where downsloping does not reach. The modeled temperature increase from 4 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday is very apparent.
The south-southeast component to the wind is equally apparent, although you can see the immediate relative cooling at the Lake Ontario shoreline where a lake component to the wind is present.
As for rain, nature will continue to come up short for Western New York. Buffalo liquid precipitation is already more than a third below average for the year, at just 5.89 inches with an average of 9.38 inches. The seven-day total projected by the Weather Prediction Center will not put much of a dent in this deficit.
The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor has now expanded moderate drought conditions to cover all of Western New York, excepting a sliver of Allegany County.
A more vigorous area of low pressure will send a period of showers across our region toward and into early Sunday morning, along with a few rumbles of thunder, with most showers quickly pushing off to the east of Western New York by midmorning. More than .25 inch will likely fall in many locations, which would be the most since briefly wet late March (which was overall a dry month).
Most of the afternoon will be dry, with daytime highs settling back from Saturday’s 80s to the 60s with more abundant cloud cover Sunday. Should a little lengthier sunshine develop, we could eke out some low 70s. Before any warm weather fans whine about this cooling, I should remind you our average high at this time of the year is only in the low 50s.
Some more spotty showers will return Sunday night, with a few leftovers on Monday and possibly on Tuesday. When all is said and done, there should be enough rainfall to moisten the topsoil between early Sunday and Tuesday, but not enough to materially impact stream flow or water tables.
As for temperatures, a definite turn to a cooler pattern still appears in the offing for the 2nd half of the month, though nothing extreme is currently indicated. The upper air alignment of high pressure ridges and low pressure troughs still looks as though below average readings will be returning to large portions of the Midwest and the east, as seen in this European ensemble mean.
The Canadian and American ensembles continue their good agreement with this pattern evolution. This is why I would reiterate what I wrote on Wednesday. Be mighty careful about those tender plantings this early in the season. While no frost will be occurring between now and next Thursday, by the end of next week some patchy inland frost cannot be ruled out, as seen in projected Friday morning low temps.
Finally, with spring comes pollen, so we’ll finish with something to sneeze at. For those of you sensitive to maple, alder or elm pollen, here is the estimated pollen count for Buffalo from pollen.com, which is rather high.