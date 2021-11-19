Don Paul: Quiet Saturday gives way to an active pre-holiday weather pattern

With the chill in the air during Friday, it might surprise you to learn Buffalo’s mean November temperature is running 2.3 degrees above normal so far. After all, we had high temperatures of 66 on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and two other days with highs in the 60s this month. For Nov. 19, Buffalo’s normal high and low is down to 47 and 33. In terms of forecasting criteria I have always used in my articles and broadcasts, I relate terms such as seasonable, cold and warm to the normal for that time of year. With a brisk breeze, you can certainly feel cold when it’s 50. However, from a statistical standpoint I would view 50 at this time of the year as seasonably mild and, say, 42 as seasonably cold for a high. I save the subjective terms such as “bitter” and “brutal” for more unusual and harsh cold. There is none of that in my current forecast, though we will be in a colder, more active pattern by Monday and Tuesday.