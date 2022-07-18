Don Paul: Precipitation interrupts a rather dry July

Until Sunday afternoon, most of us had been experiencing a dry July. Officially, Buffalo had only received .46 inches of rain, running a hefty 1.25 inches below the average of 1.71 inches through July 16. More often than not during a dry stretch, I’d have to chime in with “we’re still a long way from being in a drought.” Except, this time around, we’re not far at all.

In the last U.S. Drought Monitor, issued every Thursday, all of Western New York, nearby Pennsylvania and a large portion of Central New York were classified as “abnormally dry,” one step shy of drought.

If you scroll down to the chart, you can see we are considerably drier than we were last year at this time. There is also a smaller strip of tan covering much of northern Erie, southern Genesee and northern Wyoming counties, in moderate drought, for the first time in our region this year.

The daily soil moisture anomaly as of July 16 was significant.

The change since June 30 in our region was similarly significant.

So, here we were with brown grass and, when not properly irrigated, shriveled vegetation. But along came a precipitation shakeup, beginning during Sunday afternoon and evening. Initial squally storm cells that brought up to 1.5 inches near Angola in the afternoon were diminishing in the relative cool of early Sunday evening.

But the early Sunday evening rainfall wasn't near the modeled totals projected by midday Monday. More would be on the way into Monday morning.

Fortunately, the actual rainfall by early and mid-morning Monday did not disappoint.

These amounts taken by themselves will not erase the rain shortfall. But they most surely will make a dent and green up some lawns and fields, along with refreshing gardens and farms.

Moreover, we are not headed back into another dry spell that would allow all this moisture to quickly evaporate. While the bulk of the steadier rain wound down Monday morning, a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in spots by midafternoon into early Monday evening.

Some evaporation will be resuming on a very warm and humid Tuesday, with abundant sunshine and a brisk southwest breeze increasing to 15-25 mph. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid-80s inland, holding to the upper 70s-80 near the Lake Erie shore and along the Buffalo waterfront. Only the stickier dew points will slow the rate of evaporation. Tuesday night will be quite muggy, with a low around 70, and 60s in the valleys.

The heat is on for Wednesday, under a partly to mostly sunny sky. With uncomfortable humidity, afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s. A southwest breeze off 72-degree Lake Erie may keep waterfront temps a little lower, though it will drive some readings well northeast of Buffalo to 90 degrees. However, late in the day and evening hours, a trailing cold front preceded by all that heating and higher instability may bring some strong to severe thunderstorms into our region, with the potential for damaging gusts and some hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined a 5% risk for such storms over much of Western New York, with a smaller sliver of a 15% risk where yellow is depicted.

This threat is also depicted in the American/GFS model.

Wednesday night’s showers and storms should taper off early Thursday as the cold front passes and a more comfortable air mass arrives in its wake.

Thursday’s high will return to the upper 70s-80, with somewhat lower humidity.

During Friday through Sunday, current indications point to seasonably warm highs in the low to possibly mid-80s, with higher humidity gradually creeping back in. There will be a chance for a few spotty showers or thundershowers each day, particularly along the edge of any weak lake breezes. The shower chance may edge up by late Sunday into early Monday, as another modest cold front arrives.

Looking at our seasonable warmth, peaking into uncomfortable levels Wednesday, we can take solace by comparison. We are not dealing with the sometimes life-threatening heat covering so much of the nation’s midsection and West. These are projected highs for Saturday, keeping in mind most of these readings will be accompanied by higher humidity, not constituting the proverbial “dry heat.” Where you see abundant 90s over the Southeast, humidity there will be truly oppressive, combining to make dangerous heat indices.

Conditions are even worse in much of Europe, where a number of large cities will reach all-time record highs above 100 in places where residential and mass transit air conditioning remains a rare commodity, including London.

In the meantime, our temperatures will tend to run above average most days during the next two weeks, with a few rare exceptions. These tendencies are seen in Climate Prediction Center temperature probability outlooks in both the six- to 10-day and eight- to 14-day outlooks.