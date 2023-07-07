Thursday was one of the hottest days of the year in Western New York.

The peak heating is over now, with the passage of a cold front on Friday morning. It’s not that we’re headed into a truly cool period, but more a matter of a retreat from sultry midsummer heat back to statistically seasonable temperatures. In most years, July is the warmest month of the summer around here, only sometimes superseded by August. Thursday’s official high of 91 at the airport tied as the warmest day so far with an early June high, and is now the third 90-plus degree day we’ve had. But the average high is currently 80 this time of the year, so “seasonable” or near normal temperatures can’t be construed as “cool.” Cooler, true enough, but this is not a fundamental pattern flip to cool.

While I went on at length on News 4 Wednesday evening about how we didn’t have much need for additional significant rain right now, the latest U.S. Drought Monitor (with a data cutoff of last Tuesday morning) shows otherwise.

This multi-agency product doesn’t just depict surface soil moisture, but also includes streamflows, reservoir levels, deeper soil moisture and water tables, as well as vegetative health. The area of moderate drought has shrunk from the previous week, but still covers a large territory.

With the departure of Friday morning’s scattered showers and thunderstorms to the southeast of the metro area, a drier air mass will slowly filter in enough so you’ll feel the difference by Friday evening. By the dinner hour, dew points are modeled to return to the more comfortable mid-50s, making for better sleeping weather Friday night.

Read: You can shut down your AC and open some windows, if you’d like.

On Saturday, weak high pressure will bring us a partly sunny sky with comfortable moderate humidity.

If you’re headed to the Taste of Buffalo, with very little breeze it’s still going to feel somewhat toasty on city streets. The afternoon high will reach the upper 70s, but street temps will run higher than that. Saturday does appear to be the better day for a visit to the Taste. Boaters will have tranquil, slow sailing conditions with waves under 1 foot on both lakes on a west wind of 10 knots or less.

Things begin to change Saturday night, as more moisture gets channeled in our direction from the southwest, although the night will be mainly rain free even as humidity edges up. By Sunday, more abundant moisture will be en route, though increased humidity will not quite be coming up to truly muggy levels. Scattered and occasional showers will show up, most likely in the afternoon. But even then, it appears that activity will be more concentrated over central New York and, based on these trends, it will be unsettled but no washout in our region is forecast.

The afternoon high will be in the upper 70s-80. Boaters will again have only a very light breeze and waves under 1 foot on both lakes. Lightning is unlikely, but not out of the question. The shift of heavier rainfall to the east of our region is also mirrored in the Weather Prediction Center precipitation forecast for Sunday and Sunday night.

Despite hundreds of Canadian wildfires still burning, low and midlevel circulation this weekend will not be returning smoke plumes to the Great Lakes.

By Monday, more sunshine and milder readings will return, with a high in the low 80s. In fact, daytime highs all next week are going to run a few degrees above average. Humidity will be just a bit on the higher side through midweek. By Thursday, the approach of a weak cold front will raise dew points and humidity to more uncomfortable levels, and bring us our best chance for at least a few showers and thunderstorms, with limited sunshine and highs in the low 80s. Behind the weak front, humidity should drop back on Friday with a partly sunny sky and a stray shower or two possible. Rainfall amounts next week look modest in our region, so some watering may be in order for gardeners once again.

In the extended range, there are no current signs of a return to the just-experienced kind of heat and humidity in the 8-14 day period. The mean temperatures should be running closer to seasonal normal. There is no relief from the excessive heat, well above the “typical” heat, across much of the south and southwest.

The persistence of this weeks-long trend will continue to take a toll on premature mortality, particularly among economically disadvantaged and elderly people.

Earth is farthest away from the sun in July

Our planet reached its aphelion on Thursday, when we are farthest from the Sun in our elliptical orbit. This may seem counterintuitive in light of statistical summer heat peaking in July in most of the northern hemisphere. Perihelion, the closest orbital point, occurred on January 4th this year, also seeming counterintuitive. The explanation is not terribly complex.

As outlined on livescience.com, 17th century astronomer Johannes Kepler calculated that planets move in elliptical rather than circular orbits. An interesting sidebar to his discovery is that Earth speeds up in its orbit during perihelion and slows down during aphelion. This speed disparity makes summer a few days longer in the northern hemisphere, when the earth is slowing, and a little shorter in the southern hemisphere when it’s speeding up.

It's actually the tilt of our axis, at 23.5 degrees, which determines our seasons. During summer, our greater distance from the sun is not really meaningful, even though there are millions of miles involved. It’s the axial tilt which is most directly pointed toward the sun at this time of the year, bringing greater solar heating in more direct exposure from the sun. (It also brings more dosage to UV rays.)

The precise timing of the aphelion and perihelion each year is actually caused by eccentricities in Earth’s orbit, and there is some small variance each year.