Don Paul: Paltry lake-effect snow gives way to gradual warming

Spotty measurable lake snow fell on some higher elevations as expected, but it didn’t add up to much, also as expected. Scanning the snow totals from the National Weather Service verify as much.
Top totals were 2.6 inches 3 miles west of the Village of Cattaraugus, and 2 inches at Allegany State Park. Early Wednesday, the lake snow and rain on National Weather Service Doppler radar was barely detectable.
KBUF - Lake effect snow already fading at mid-morning, not that much was ever expected to begin with. pic.twitter.com/uPA06nvZzt— Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) November 3, 2021
A bit more may fall in spots, putting down a fresh inch or two on some hills Wednesday night, again fading to mixed and rain showers Thursday, with sparse coverage.
The chill will stay with us into Friday morning, with daytime highs from the upper 30s on the hills to the low 40s at lower elevations.
The average Buffalo high and low is now down to 53 and 38, respectively. Wednesday morning’s low was 35 in Buffalo, our coldest reading so far this season. Buffalo is running behind schedule in not yet having reached 32. We're also at 0.0 inches of snow, 1.1 inch below average. That average was skewed upward due to the 22-plus-inch snowfall in the October 2006 storm. Thursday and Friday morning lows may finally breach the freezing mark, especially with a clearing sky Thursday night that would allow more trapped heat to escape. One saving grace to the lingering chill is it will lack the brisk, cold breeze we endured Tuesday.
One concerned reader, having seen the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature was still at 58 in my Monday article, made a reasonable assumption for such a warm lake to get into the 30s would require several months. Even Wednesday morning, the lake was still at 57, 4 degrees above average. More open water means more heat and water vapor could be released into the air well into the winter, producing more potent lake snow.
Taken by itself, an open lake can be a major contributor to lake-effect potential. But there is much more involved in lake-effect production, intensity and targeting than open water. First and foremost, in the absence of true arctic air, an open lake won’t produce much snow. Secondly, colder air passing over the lake must contain adequate humidity to fuel lake-effect convection. Evaporating lake moisture lifted into very dry air also will fail to produce much snow. Winds must be well aligned in direction in the first 10,000 feet of the atmosphere. Too much shifting in direction with added height will shear lake snow bands and cause them to be poorly organized. Finally, most of us know the precise wind direction even in favorable conditions determines who gets targeted. A due westerly wind will send what lake snow there is into the Southern Tier, and not into the densely populated metro region (more on that in future articles).
I pointed out to the concerned reader Lake Erie was at a warm 58 on Nov. 2, 2016. By March 31, 2017, Buffalo had received “just” 73 inches of snow, fairly well below average.
In any case, following the minor and diminishing few leftover mixed and rain showers on a partly sunny Thursday, that will do it for lake effect around here for some time to come. On Friday, a large and dry ridge of high pressure will take up residence in the East. During Saturday, we’ll be on the receiving end of a moderating southwest flow behind the ridge, beginning to send temperatures back upward.
Daytime highs during Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky will be in the seasonable low 50s. By Tuesday, we should be headed to warmer upper 50s.
If you’re a dog owner, your muddy paws syndrome will be easing over the next week. Over the next seven days, precipitation will be largely absent from Friday into next Wednesday.
I was able to steam mop the wood floors in our multiple-dogs household early this week and, so far, no new paw prints have shown up … not even from 140-pound Maddie and her huge clodhoppers.
In the extended range, the Climate Prediction Center gives our region likely probabilities of temperatures running above average (again, average is low 50s) next week.
This thinking, as I noted in Monday’s article, is well-supported by upper air pattern ensembles, as seen in a European ensemble mean. The warmer upper air ridge out west shifts to the east, and the cold upper air trough in the East shifts out into the Atlantic.
At the end of next week, however, these ensembles show the ridge rebuilding in the West and a colder trough setting up in the East, probably bringing an unseasonable chill to the mid-South along with cooler weather returning to the Great Lakes.
As you might suspect, the November warmup next week will probably have a short shelf life.