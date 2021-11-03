Don Paul: Paltry lake-effect snow gives way to gradual warming

One concerned reader, having seen the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature was still at 58 in my Monday article, made a reasonable assumption for such a warm lake to get into the 30s would require several months. Even Wednesday morning, the lake was still at 57, 4 degrees above average. More open water means more heat and water vapor could be released into the air well into the winter, producing more potent lake snow.

Taken by itself, an open lake can be a major contributor to lake-effect potential. But there is much more involved in lake-effect production, intensity and targeting than open water. First and foremost, in the absence of true arctic air, an open lake won’t produce much snow. Secondly, colder air passing over the lake must contain adequate humidity to fuel lake-effect convection. Evaporating lake moisture lifted into very dry air also will fail to produce much snow. Winds must be well aligned in direction in the first 10,000 feet of the atmosphere. Too much shifting in direction with added height will shear lake snow bands and cause them to be poorly organized. Finally, most of us know the precise wind direction even in favorable conditions determines who gets targeted. A due westerly wind will send what lake snow there is into the Southern Tier, and not into the densely populated metro region (more on that in future articles).