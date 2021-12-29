Don Paul: Our weather start to 2022, plus top weather horrors of 2021

Western New York has gotten off rather easily in a year packed with extreme weather disasters and catastrophes, and we will ride out the remainder of the year and the start of 2022 with our relatively good luck continuing, apart from the separate biological disaster the globe is still enduring.
Starting with New Year’s Eve, revelers may occasionally get wet later at night, but newest guidance indicates the bulk of the rain will hold off until New Year’s Day, as seen in this 1 a.m. depiction in the ECMWF.
Temps will start in the low 40s, dropping to the upper 30s much later, with a 10-15 mph breeze.
New Year’s Day looks somewhat wetter, though not soaking, and mild, with temps reaching the upper 40s.
Sunday, Bills fans and players will be dealing with a rude return of wintry conditions. There is uncertainty about precipitation coverage, but we will be moving into the colder circulation behind a wave of low pressure. Any mixed precipitation will quickly turn to snow showers, with a raw breeze. Temps will fall into at least the upper 20s by game time, with a wind chill in the teens. Take that, Atlanta!
Lest anyone think this is the big turn to more persistent midwinter conditions, it isn’t. Dr. Jason Furtado’s tweet may seem esoteric, but it basically means there are no signs of a major, lasting pattern shift coming soon.
This means the coldest air will remain west of the Great Lakes most of the time in the next few weeks. The Climate Prediction Center is thinking along similar lines.
Having searched the upper air ensembles myself, I have no reason to differ with this thinking, except to add I expect more “quick hits” of cold in January than we had in December.
***
The string of years this century with increasingly extreme and destructive weather events isn’t precisely linear, but the trend is irrefutably real. The year 2021 was, in most ways, the costliest year humanity has yet faced in extreme weather, much of which has become much more likely due to the warming climate fueled by human activity. It’s not my purpose to attempt to quantify how large a role the warming climate played in each of the extreme events. That is usually beyond the probabilities scope of attribution science. But the one event which stands out as inextricably linked to climate change is the Pacific Northwest heat dome of late June. More than 600 died in the awful and unprecedented heat wave, mostly in British Columbia but with many fatalities in Washington and Oregon.
On June 28, Seattle-Tacoma had its hottest day on record, at 108. But Salem, Ore., hit its highest at 117, matching the hottest day ever in Las Vegas. An even more startling record was set in Lytton, B.C., reaching 121 degrees, the hottest temperature ever measured in Canada. The following day, Lytton was largely destroyed by a wildfire. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimates this deadly heat dome of high pressure was made 150 times more likely by climate change.
Flood disasters have a tie to greater moisture content in the atmosphere made available by more evaporation due to increasing warmth. Both oceans and land are warming, and twice-daily atmospheric soundings show atmospheric humidity has increased by 5% to 7% since the warming accelerated over wetter parts of the globe. Other aspects of flooding events can be tied to natural variation. This year, massive flooding in central Europe took hundreds of lives in Germany and nearby countries, as tame rivers turned into raging torrents, shredding buildings and sweeping people away in their sleep. This is a NASA Earth Observatory animation.
Support Local Journalism
In the United States, Hurricane Ida was our most destructive tropical cyclone, coming onshore in Louisiana with top winds of 150 mph in late August. All told, this monster killed 115 people through its winds, storm surge and flooding.
Many of the deaths occurred after Ida became a post-tropical cyclone inland, carrying almost unimaginable rains into the New York City area, where more than 3 inches fell in one hour in Central Park. Flooding inundated subways and streets. Eleven New Yorkers drowned in basement apartments.
Total damage costs attributed to Ida exceeded $65 billion.
Unrelated flash flooding in middle Tennessee took 22 lives on Aug. 21, about an hour west of Nashville, when 17 inches of rain fell in 24 hours. The details from CBS News.
Again, while warming is not likely the sole cause of these catastrophes, the additional heat and moisture in the air from an exceptionally warm Gulf of Mexico both intensified Ida and worsened the flooding convection over Tennessee in separate events. Climate models long ago predicted more flooding events in wet regions, and these predictions have been realized.
Growing evidence of a warming Arctic leading to a weakened polar jet stream, allowing more disruptions of the polar vortex dropping south probably played a role in the February collapse of the ill-designed Texas power grid. More than 210 died in Texas from amazingly persistent cold, ice and snow and huge power failures during the month.
Although there is natural variation in weather patterns related to droughts and wildfires, warming surely plays a role in worsening these phenomena. This year, California’s Dixie Fire topped the list for its sheer size, burning nearly 1 million acres in five counties.
The megadrought in the west is finally being mitigated in California and Arizona by this week’s heavy rain and huge Sierra snows. But as of a week ago, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the extent of the extraordinary drought which has been in place for years.
How much drought mitigation is the end result will depend on how long the wet and snowy pattern persists.
Finally, the horrific tornado outbreak in Kentucky this month may have more tenuous links with climate change. There is an inconclusive but growing consensus the warming climate is producing fewer tornadoes overall, but more large outbreak days of extreme events like the one killing 77 in Kentucky.
This tenuous link cannot be isolated from natural weather variation for easy analysis.
During this final week of the year, we may not be done with severe thunderstorm and tornado outbreaks. The Storm Prediction Center has been forecasting risk of several outbreaks all week, as seen for Wednesday; a lesser risk for Thursday; an increased risk for Friday; and more risk on New Year’s Day.