Don Paul: Our weather start to 2022, plus top weather horrors of 2021

The string of years this century with increasingly extreme and destructive weather events isn’t precisely linear, but the trend is irrefutably real. The year 2021 was, in most ways, the costliest year humanity has yet faced in extreme weather, much of which has become much more likely due to the warming climate fueled by human activity. It’s not my purpose to attempt to quantify how large a role the warming climate played in each of the extreme events. That is usually beyond the probabilities scope of attribution science. But the one event which stands out as inextricably linked to climate change is the Pacific Northwest heat dome of late June. More than 600 died in the awful and unprecedented heat wave, mostly in British Columbia but with many fatalities in Washington and Oregon.