Don Paul: Our region escapes weather extremes this week

Happy 4th of July! In a sense, the weather for the day and the night of the 4th will be classic, with seasonable daytime temperatures and a mild night coming up. Our conditions will be nowhere near these recorded extremes, which also include the Buffalo warming trend since 1970 related to climate change.

Under a mostly sunny sky, afternoon high temps will be a bit warmer inland, reaching the low 80s with shoreline readings remaining in the upper 70s. Humidity will remain moderate into the evening. The Bisons-Mets game and postgame celebration will have ideal conditions as well, with readings slowly falling through the 70s, and only a light breeze. For boaters, a south-southwest breeze will reach up to 10 knots, producing 1 foot waves on both lakes. Some clouds will begin to mask the late afternoon sunshine.

For late evening boaters, a few 2 foot swells may develop as a southerly breeze increases to 7-14 knots, especially on 71 degree Lake Erie. The overnight low will be in the upper 60s.

Tuesday is a somewhat tougher call, with scattered showers and thunderstorms approaching early in the day from the west. Several models track the stronger storms well to our south, sinking southeast across Ohio into Pennsylvania, while 2 models track more activity into Western New York during the morning.

Despite an unstable atmosphere, it appears the convection will thin out for the afternoon, with more rain free time on a windy and humid day. Southwest winds will increase to 15-30 mph, with temperatures in the mid 70s downwind of Lake Erie to 80 well inland, along with a few sunny breaks after the morning activity. Because of the instability, and the more likely southerly track for the strongest thunderstorms, the Storm Prediction Center has estimated a 5% risk of severe storms for the southern tier.

A ridge of Canadian high pressure will nose in from the north on Wednesday, bringing a little cooling and dropping humidity back as the day goes along, on a northeast flow at 8-14 mph. Any lingering showers early in the day will exit to the south, with a partly to mostly sunny sky advancing from north to south.

The high temp will only reach about 75.

Wednesday’s cold front will begin to stall, then edge northward as a warm front on Thursday. A southeast flow should return readings to the low 80s on both Thursday and Friday, with a little more humidity in the air. While some forecasts keep us dry, the proximity of the frontal boundary to our south makes me feel a few showers or thunderstorms may make it at least into the southern tier later on Thursday, and a few may still be around on Friday. The meteorological catchphrase "never trust a warm front" still holds for the likes of me.

The good news for next weekend is these frontal boundaries will be swept away by another ridge of Canadian high pressure, bringing us abundant sunshine and low humidity for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s.

A southwest flow next Monday will boost temps back to the low 80s, and a few showers may reach us by Monday night.

Overall, the upper air pattern keeps a hot ridge of high pressure well to our west, with a trough causing the jet stream to dip southward over the Great Lakes and northeast much of the time into mid-July. This prevailing pattern will keep extreme heat far from our region, with the ridge stacked up over the west central part of the nation. Our temperatures will vary between slightly below to slightly above average.

The ridge will send temperatures soaring with mainly dry conditions from Texas into the high plains. Even Alberta and Saskatchewan will be unseasonably warm. A monsoonal flow will bring some occasional thunderstorms into parts of Arizona and the southwest.

This thinking is also reflected in the 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, although CPC has the ridge a bit east of the ensemble graphic above.

With only minor variations on this upper air theme, this overall pattern looks likely to prevail most of the time at least through the 20th of the month.

After a brief flareup of a marginal tropical storm named Colin near the eastern Carolinas, the Atlantic hurricane basin has again quieted down. Peak activity typically occurs later in the summer.

