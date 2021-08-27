Don Paul: One of the warmest Augusts gives way to September relief

This has been one of the warmest Augusts on record for Buffalo. It’s not that records have been falling by the wayside in great numbers. We’ve had highs of 92 earlier in the month and 90 this past Wednesday, but our mean monthly temperature so far has been a very warm 75.5 degrees, 4.8 degrees above average. Eighteen days have been in the 80s, including nine days with a high of 86, and two with highs of 88. We’ve had some sultry overnight lows as well, including 77 on Aug. 10 and 13 lows of 70 or higher, making for poor sleeping weather and fatigue. On Thursday this week, the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature reached 77, matching the highest such temperature so late in the season (Buffalo’s highest average lake temperature of 73 generally occurs in midsummer.)