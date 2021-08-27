Don Paul: One of the warmest Augusts gives way to September relief

This has been one of the warmest Augusts on record for Buffalo. It’s not that records have been falling by the wayside in great numbers. We’ve had highs of 92 earlier in the month and 90 this past Wednesday, but our mean monthly temperature so far has been a very warm 75.5 degrees, 4.8 degrees above average. Eighteen days have been in the 80s, including nine days with a high of 86, and two with highs of 88. We’ve had some sultry overnight lows as well, including 77 on Aug. 10 and 13 lows of 70 or higher, making for poor sleeping weather and fatigue. On Thursday this week, the Buffalo Lake Erie temperature reached 77, matching the highest such temperature so late in the season (Buffalo’s highest average lake temperature of 73 generally occurs in midsummer.)
During Friday, there’s been a soupcon of relief with a cold front having dropped south of Buffalo into the Southern Tier. This has brought slightly cooler and less humid conditions to the Niagara Frontier, and especially closer to Lake Ontario with a brisk northeast breeze. But in the Southern Tier, the virtually stalled front will keep dew points higher, keeping it muggier and raising the risk of a few thunderstorms, some with possible downpours by later in the day.
Alas, this soupcon of relief is eviscerated during Saturday when the former cold front comes right back at us as a warm front, ushering in a fresh batch of warm and humid conditions.
With the proximity of the frontal boundary, sunshine will be in limited supply as the front crawls to the northeast. Much of Saturday will be rain-free, but there may be a few spotty showers, especially during afternoon heating along the southern edge of a weak Lake Erie breeze. Temperatures will reach the low-mid 80s, as humidity climbs. Lake Erie boaters will encounter waves averaging 1 foot. It may be trickier on Lake Ontario, with waves of 2-4 feet subsiding to 1-3 feet in the afternoon, with low thunderstorm risks on both lakes.
Sunday will bring a somewhat stiffer south-southwest breeze of 12 to 22 mph, producing wave heights of 2 to occasionally 3 feet on both lakes. The breeze will help with increased heat and humidity, as temperatures return to the mid-upper 80s, producing heat indices in the low 90s on the Niagara Frontier. Scattered thunderstorm coverage will again be sparse, with the lake breeze lessening the chances downwind of Lake Erie on the Niagara Frontier.
Shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase later Sunday night into early Monday as an approaching cold front will usher in a pattern change to more comfortable conditions, and this time, not just a soupcon.
By more comfortable, I mean to say “seasonable” with highs dropping from Monday’s 80-82 to the mid 70s by midweek, which is about normal for the start of September.
The Climate Prediction Center projects a weak tendency for below-average temperatures most days by the time we reach the 8-14 day period, which is quite the switch from what we’ve experienced during August.
This outlook is supported by the projected upper-air pattern showing up in some extended range ensembles. It does not portend a turn to autumnal conditions, but the pattern would bring temperatures more common to early September.
In the meantime, Ida will be in the news this weekend, evolving into a dangerously powerful Gulf hurricane, approaching the northern Gulf Coast Sunday afternoon and evening. This is an automatically updating link to the National Hurricane Center. The circled M you see in the track forecast stands for Major, or at least Category 3 intensity, which begins at 111 mph.
You may also access many other NHC products on this page, which updates every six hours.
The most likely landfall target appears to be along the Louisiana coast. That beleaguered state was targeted five times in last year’s record season, including the hit by devastating Hurricane Laura which, for example, destroyed the National Weather Service Doppler radar in Lake Charles.
This time around, it is too early to estimate how close to vulnerable New Orleans Ida will pass, nor which side of the eye the city might encounter. If the eye were to pass just west of New Orleans, the storm surge and flood threat would be greatest. The current NHC experimental storm surge forecast suggests a worst-case scenario.
Rainfall amounts would add enormously to the flood threat, including farther inland.
NHC is predicting rapid intensification for Ida in 24 to 48 hours.
If you’re wondering about remnants reaching our region, it’s far in advance but current models show good agreement the rain will be steered well south of Western New York.