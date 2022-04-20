Don Paul: On the road to weather recovery

Our beautiful Wednesday will still end up falling shy of average temperatures for the date, yet I doubt there will be too many complaints filed following the four miserable days we’ve just endured with occasional rain, a little snow and even some lake-effect snow whittling away at our morale.

You can watch the rapid shrinkage of the snow cover over the hilly terrain of the Southern Tier on GOES satellite imagery.

If you look at measured accumulations, it’s readily apparent Tuesday’s lake-effect snow was elevation driven, as forecasted.

Despite the flakes, Buffalo’s snowfall for April is only .8 inch, 1.4 inches below average. Our season’s total is 96 inches, .9 inch above average. While that total surprises some, Buffalo was impacted in January by a narrower band of 17-18-inch lake-effect band that missed most suburban and rural areas, raising the official total locally.

Even after these last four days, our mean temperature for the month is 1.5 degrees warmer than average, and that anomaly will be edging up between Thursday and early next week. The daily average high is now up to 56, with Wednesday’s high likely to top off in the upper 40s. A light breeze and abundant sunshine combined with our recent weather memories should soothe the collective savage beast.

The arrival of milder temperatures Thursday will be flawed by morning showers as a warm front approaches.

The rainfall should total less than .25 inch and end around or shortly after midday. While temperatures will edge up to the low 50s near Lake Erie and the upper 50s inland, the warming will be tempered by a stiff breeze from south to southwest at 15-30 mph. Some partial sunshine will develop by midafternoon.

Friday looks fine, with seasonably mild readings reaching the upper 50s, along with a light breeze making it feel milder than Thursday.

The frontal boundary to our south on Friday will begin pushing north Friday evening, and may trigger a few light evening showers.

A deep Northern Plains low will push its warm front closer to us by Saturday. Moisture with the front looks limited, but may still trigger a few showers on a mild, breezy Saturday.

The distance of the storm system and its dynamics in combination with a ridge of dry high pressure north of our region will keep showers in check, and allow temps to reach the low 60s.

Sunday, the low will move north into Manitoba. Its southerly flow will bring what may be the warmest day so far this year for our region, under a partly sunny sky. The projected high temperatures should top last Thursday’s 74, reaching the mid-upper 70s.

Another warm front followed by a trailing cool front will arrive Monday, returning unsettled conditions. Spotty showers may increase in coverage Monday evening, following another day with high temps reaching the mid-70s. Behind the cool front Tuesday, high temps will drop back to the mid-50s, and by next Wednesday we’ll be running below average again to the tune of about 50 degrees.

I had written on Monday it was too soon to expect a protracted warm pattern to last for more than a few days yet, and that will still be the case. It may be a still active La Nina is playing some role in delivering these shots of cooler air. The Climate Prediction Center's eight- to 14-day temperature probability outlook matches up with my previous extended range outlooks.

The cooling trend for Tuesday-Wednesday next week in the Northeast shows up in the upper air ensembles at that time.

Keep in mind “below average,” while disappointing, does not mean the same thing at the end of April as it means during the cold weather season. While early signs point to a cooler pattern in a week following Sunday and Monday’s warmth, they do not indicate the kind of chill we just experienced.

The Ukraine tragedy and climate impacts

The horrors of the Russian war of aggression, in addition to the terrible loss of life and destruction of Ukrainian infrastructure, will take its toll on efforts to speed up the badly needed global efforts to drastically reduce fossil fuel use.

In an article this week in Scientific American, scientists and economists lay out the all-but-unavoidable increase in fossil fuel use: “Over the longer term, experts are concerned that the response to these problems could lead to further use of fossil fuels and an expansion of unsustainable agricultural practices. Continuing on this path, they say, could exacerbate the climate crisis and deepen poverty and food insecurity.”

The U.N. World Food Programme states the world is now in a “seismic hunger crisis.” The world, it says, was already in grave hunger trouble before Russia’s invasion. Russia and Ukraine produce about a quarter of the world’s tradable wheat and barley. Ukraine’s agricultural productivity will undoubtedly be slashed this year. The need to use more fossil fuel for agriculture and transport elsewhere is something akin to medical triage, dealing with the most acute crises first and, in some sense, pushing off dealing with such crises as running out of time to mitigate the worst of ongoing and coming climate warming impacts. U.N. expenditures to feed the starving are skyrocketing due to high fuel costs, as are expenditures for individuals and nations. The need to take these emergency actions to feed and supply tens of millions in immediate peril will be taking a higher priority, and slowing or reversing the limited progress humanity had been making in reducing fossil fuel production and use.

For those who wish a broader perspective on the gravity in the global climate crisis, here is a link to the Scientific American article.

