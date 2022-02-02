Don Paul: No blizzard, but a long-lasting winter storm

A cold front which will provide a pathway for areas of low pressure is slowing down, and that’s good news for the Wednesday afternoon commute. The slow movement is the reason the winter storm warning, elevated from a previous watch, doesn’t begin until late this evening.
Because it will not have entered our region before 7 p.m., we will still be mild enough for slowly advancing precipitation to begin as all rain late today.
Behind the front the southerly winds will veer to northerly, taking our temperatures from today’s prefrontal mid 40s to the mid 20s by early Thursday. The transition from rain to snow will slowly advance later this evening from northwest to southeast. We’ll be into all snow before the morning commute starts, as modeled here at 5 a.m.
Accumulations will be enough to cause slippery travel, in the range of 2 to 4 inches by 7 a.m. on the Niagara Frontier, with lighter amounts to the south and southeast, where the changeover will be delayed by a few hours. The snow will continue during the commute, and with readings in the mid 20s untreated surfaces will be quite slick. What snow is on the ground will initially be more water-laden from the earlier milder temperatures.
The snow-to-liquid ratio will begin to increase, especially during the afternoon, with temps reaching the low 20s by the dinner hour. Snowfall rates will be moderate to occasionally light during much of the day, but begin to pick up in intensity late in the day, becoming heaviest by and during the evening. Fortunately, most models are now in good agreement the icy precipitation, including freezing rain, will stay mainly south of our region.
The northeast breeze will pick up in the afternoon and evening, in the range of 15-20 mph, gustier closer to Lake Ontario. While some modest blowing snow will develop, winds won’t be strong enough to produce whiteouts. By late in the day, about 6 inches may be on the ground in parts of the Niagara Frontier, with somewhat lower amounts southeast of the metro area.
Snow will be moderate to heavy at times until around 1-2 a.m., with the brisk northeast breeze letting up toward dawn Friday.
Looking at the legend, pay note to the wide swath of freezing rain across much of central Pennsylvania. Believe me, we are better off with heavy snow than with the destructive impacts of an ice storm. Speaking of which, note the modeled freezing rain amounts just behind the cold front by Friday morning from Arkansas into the Ohio Valley. Accumulations of .5 to 1 inch of ice will cause widespread property and tree damage, along with massive power outages.
In our region, our snowfall will be winding down in coverage and intensity by the Friday morning commute, and conditions will slowly improve as Friday progresses.
Whatever snow is left will wind down to spotty light snow showers. Though we’ll be back in the deep freeze with upper teens, there won’t be a harsh wind chill or blowing snow.
As for storm totals, this model output most closely matches what I’d previously posted as the general range of 9-12 inches by Friday morning.
There could be a little ice close to the state line late Wednesday night, underlying and ahead of the accumulating snow, making conditions slicker. There is also some uncertainty on the snow-to-liquid ratio during the stages of the storm’s passage. If the temperatures drop far enough fast enough through the 20s during Thursday and into the upper teens Thursday evening, that would enlarge the snow-to-liquid ratio, and increase accumulations as the snow becomes “fluffier” with the six-sided dendrite flakes we see much of the time. If that occurs, amounts may be a little higher than the range I’ve indicated.
In any case, while this storm will cause some disruption, there are no indications it will end up ranking among our worst storms. The next series of disturbances and fronts look minor by comparison. We’ll top off only at 20 on Saturday, with moderation to the seasonable low 30s on Sunday, returning to the upper 20s early next week. In the extended range, upper air ensembles are pointing to less persistent cold and more ups and downs, with brief warmups followed by brief cooldowns. The European ensemble points to such an “up” by midweek, next week.
I can’t say I’m in hearty agreement with the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature probabilities outlook for February but, for what it’s worth, this is CPC’s thinking.
If you follow my work, you already know I look at monthly outlooks with the skepticism I think they usually deserve.