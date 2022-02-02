Don Paul: No blizzard, but a long-lasting winter storm

The snow-to-liquid ratio will begin to increase, especially during the afternoon, with temps reaching the low 20s by the dinner hour. Snowfall rates will be moderate to occasionally light during much of the day, but begin to pick up in intensity late in the day, becoming heaviest by and during the evening. Fortunately, most models are now in good agreement the icy precipitation, including freezing rain, will stay mainly south of our region.

The northeast breeze will pick up in the afternoon and evening, in the range of 15-20 mph, gustier closer to Lake Ontario. While some modest blowing snow will develop, winds won’t be strong enough to produce whiteouts. By late in the day, about 6 inches may be on the ground in parts of the Niagara Frontier, with somewhat lower amounts southeast of the metro area.

Snow will be moderate to heavy at times until around 1-2 a.m., with the brisk northeast breeze letting up toward dawn Friday.

