Don Paul: New year goes from wet to white

The year 2021 will end on an undramatic note for Western New York, as has been the case for much of the year locally.
Our total liquid precipitation for the year will end up almost precisely average, at 40.32 inches through Dec. 30, compared to the 40.56-inch average. Snowfall is another matter, running 22.3 inches below average for the season, at just 10.7 inches compared to the average of 33 inches through Dec. 30.
It has been another mild year. The Buffalo monthly mean temperature has been above average every month since August, including this month’s whopper-esque 6.6 degrees. Only three months have had negative anomalies, all minuscule, while most of the nine-month positive anomalies were large. In general, the warming of our climate continues unabated, particularly during the winter months.
The lack of weather drama here is sadly not duplicated in many other parts of the nation. Most noteworthy on Saturday were the devastating wildfires near Boulder, caused by drought and ferocious downslope winds coming off the front range of the Rockies. Around 600 homes were destroyed.
The measured wind speeds would be unimaginable in our region.
The long-term megadrought continues, though the downslope winds have exited for now, replaced by a winter storm warning today and northeast winds. It will take much more than the developing snow to make a dent in the Colorado High Plains drought.
Elsewhere, the unmatched-for-December frequency of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes continues, right into New Year's Day. The threats are outlined by the Storm Prediction Center, first for Friday.
The potential grows more volatile on Saturday.
The threat in the Southeast will be somewhat less volatile on Sunday but remain present over a large area.
Around here, New Year's Eve celebrants will be dealing with a damp-but-initially-not-wet night. Some drizzle may be in the air. After midnight, the risk of scattered rain showers will increase for the late revelers.
Temperatures will be in the unseasonably mild 40s, but a breeze out of the south and southwest will pick up during the evening, taking the edge off some of the warmth.
Saturday will bring only spotty and light occasional showers and drizzle, with the mild readings in the mid-40s beginning to slowly fall later in the day as a cold front sinks southeastward across our region.
Behind the front, the evening will grow wetter and chillier as a northeast breeze ushers in colder air. By mid- or late evening, the rain will begin to change to a mix, then snow, from northwest to southeast.
By 7 a.m. Sunday, we’ll be down to around 30 degrees, with a 10-15 mph northeast wind, and snow or a mix coming down.
Untreated surfaces will become slick. While it won’t be brutally cold for tailgaters, to say it will be raw might be an understatement. Any mixture will have turned over to snow before the game starts, and it will stick, although amounts will not be truly heavy. One model has some of the higher totals, and focuses greatest totals to the north.
Game-time temperatures will be dropping slowly through the upper 20s with a wind chill in the mid-upper teens. Snowfall coverage and intensity should begin to diminish late in the day, but untreated surfaces will remain slick for the drive home. Models aside, my current estimate is a range of around 2-3 inches near the stadium, about 2 inches in Buffalo by game’s end, and 2-4 inches heading into the Northtowns. The amounts may be a little higher closer to Tonawanda Creek and points north. As necessary, I’ll adjust these estimates on New Year's Day in the comments section.
The news still is poor for snowmobilers due to the absence of heavy snow, but improving for most of next week for skiers, starting Sunday. Monday's high temps will be in the upper 20s, so good snowmaking can continue. A thaw takes hold for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the highs closer to 40, but colder air will return Thursday and especially Friday.
As of now, Friday looks like the coldest day of the winter so far. This shot of midwinter cold clearly shows in the European upper air ensemble mean.
However, as I’ve written in previous articles, cold shots in January look like just that – shots. As we come into next weekend, the upper air ensembles show the return of a mild ridge to the east.
Still, more cold air returns early the week of Jan. 10, which would verify the ups and downs I mentioned for January in Wednesday’s article. That is, the January pattern will be more unstable than December’s pattern, and bring more of these cold shots interspersed with thaws. The ski resorts will have their work cut out for them, but they should be able to build up their bases overall, especially compared to the mild month we’re finishing.
It may not be easy, but let’s all try to have a safe and Happy New Year.