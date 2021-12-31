Don Paul: New year goes from wet to white

Game-time temperatures will be dropping slowly through the upper 20s with a wind chill in the mid-upper teens. Snowfall coverage and intensity should begin to diminish late in the day, but untreated surfaces will remain slick for the drive home. Models aside, my current estimate is a range of around 2-3 inches near the stadium, about 2 inches in Buffalo by game’s end, and 2-4 inches heading into the Northtowns. The amounts may be a little higher closer to Tonawanda Creek and points north. As necessary, I’ll adjust these estimates on New Year's Day in the comments section.

The news still is poor for snowmobilers due to the absence of heavy snow, but improving for most of next week for skiers, starting Sunday. Monday's high temps will be in the upper 20s, so good snowmaking can continue. A thaw takes hold for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the highs closer to 40, but colder air will return Thursday and especially Friday.

As of now, Friday looks like the coldest day of the winter so far. This shot of midwinter cold clearly shows in the European upper air ensemble mean.