Don Paul: Needed rain on its way with a chance for high winds

Buffalo has been on track for the driest March on record, but not for much longer.
Wednesday morning's paltry .03-inch of rain brings the monthly total to a still-record low of .16-inch. But a fast-moving surge of moisture associated with a deep low-pressure system will finally bring more significant rainfall to the region later Thursday night into early Friday.
Rainfall total estimates from the Weather Prediction Center are a little more impressive than they looked on Monday. (I should add not all models are in agreement with this more generous depiction).
Most models bring more rainfall to the Niagara Frontier, and less to the east and south of Buffalo. Besides this first round, additional scattered showers are likely by Sunday into Sunday night, with a chilly Monday following a slightly cooler weekend.
There also will be a few thunderstorms by Friday’s predawn hours, as seen in this high-resolution model.
Of greater importance is the potential high wind threat for Friday. As I’ve written in the past, the phrase “high winds” is often misused in the general media. In meteorology “high winds” is a severe weather term used when more widespread damaging winds are either possible or likely. The Buffalo National Weather Service has a high wind watch (not yet a warning) in effect for all of Western New York on Friday, except Allegany County, where a lesser wind advisory may be necessary.
Guidance suggests there may be a period for a few hours Friday morning during which peak southwest gusts may reach or exceed 65 mph. Southwest winds from a deep storm system favor strongest winds to occur northeast of Lake Erie, which includes the metro area.
If this storm track verifies, numerous scattered power outages would result, as would tree damage, along with a significant threat of Lake Erie shoreline flooding and erosion from the resulting seiche.
Getting back to that chilly Monday, it’s not inconceivable that Sunday’s showers might end as a bit of wet snow, at least on the hills. This can be seen in the most aggressive Canadian GEM model, though the European ECMWF has mostly backed away from its earlier indication of wet snow, and the American GFS is somewhere in-between.
Monday’s high temperature will be below average, in the low 40s following Sunday’s high of 50. If any flakes fall, they’ll have a hard time sticking. Temps rebound to the mid-50s by Tuesday and next Wednesday.
Elsewhere
Severe weather will again be a major concern Thursday in the mid-South. The Storm Prediction Center projects an elevated risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, at least a few of which may be spawned from rotating supercells producing strong, long-track tornadoes.
Drought conditions
Our dry spell will soon be mitigated. However, widespread drought currently grips an exceptionally large portion of the nation’s midsection and West.
If this drought extent continues, it will have a significant impact on agricultural productivity, regional water supplies and the wildfire threat that inevitably increases in the warm weather season. Following last year’s disastrous wildfire season, California is already in trouble, along with much of the West, following disappointing rain and snowfall during the normally wetter winter season.
The drought outlook between now and the end of June is not encouraging.
This is another example of how our region tends to escape much of the direct extreme weather and climate impacts often seen elsewhere. Perhaps it should be remembered, though, our relative good fortune doesn’t mean we don’t have indirect impacts from weather and climate extremes elsewhere, including things such as the price of bread and California produce, and the costs of emergency federal aid rendered necessary in the affected regions.