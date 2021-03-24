Don Paul: Needed rain on its way with a chance for high winds

Buffalo has been on track for the driest March on record, but not for much longer.

Wednesday morning's paltry .03-inch of rain brings the monthly total to a still-record low of .16-inch. But a fast-moving surge of moisture associated with a deep low-pressure system will finally bring more significant rainfall to the region later Thursday night into early Friday.

Rainfall total estimates from the Weather Prediction Center are a little more impressive than they looked on Monday. (I should add not all models are in agreement with this more generous depiction).

Most models bring more rainfall to the Niagara Frontier, and less to the east and south of Buffalo. Besides this first round, additional scattered showers are likely by Sunday into Sunday night, with a chilly Monday following a slightly cooler weekend.

There also will be a few thunderstorms by Friday’s predawn hours, as seen in this high-resolution model.