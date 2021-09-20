Don Paul: Nature pulls a switcheroo in WNY

It was only a week ago when the Climate Prediction Center was forecasting a 90% probability for above-average temperatures for this week.
Excepting the warmth for Monday and Tuesday this week, there has been quite a change in the forecast since. Please don’t think I’m trying to hang the inconsistencies on CPC. I thought last Monday’s outlook was going to be a good call, so there is mea culpa on my part as well.
The warmup early this week is still bringing high temperatures of 10-12 degrees above average on Monday, in the low 80s, and about 8 degrees above average on Tuesday, in the upper 70s. The warming downslope southerly flow will verify the first couple of days of last Monday’s outlook.
But after Tuesday, the original bet is off. By late Tuesday night, moisture will be on the increase and a slow-moving cold front will be oozing into the eastern Great Lakes by Wednesday morning.
Areas of low pressure along the front will slow its eastward progress and open a pathway for abundant rainfall to reach our region, both ahead of and behind the front. Wednesday’s highs, under rainfall, will struggle to reach the upper 60s-low 70s. Behind the front, Thursday’s highs will range in the chilly low 60s at most.
As for the rainfall, the Weather Prediction Center estimates a Western New York total of 1.25 inches (east) to 2.5 inches (far west) may fall in Western New York between Tuesday night and Wednesday night. It would begin as spotty showers Tuesday evening and evolve into frequent rain late Tuesday night into much of Wednesday night, with some rumbles of thunder.
The ground is not saturated in our region, so a major flood threat is not anticipated even with these high numbers. But if these amounts verify, there could be some localized poor drainage flooding in Niagara, Erie and Chautauqua counties. At this point, that’s a big “if” with more changes in the near-term forecast still possible.
As for individual model output, the European ECMWF total by late Thursday is a little less than the WPC forecast, probably staying below any flooding threshold.
The Canadian GEM total is lower than the ECMWF forecast.
The American GFS is lowest of the three during this time period.
At this point, having examined individual models, I think the WPC forecast is running somewhat high. If that changes, I’ll update this forecast in the comments section below the article.
As for temperatures, the below average readings are likely to persist from Thursday through next weekend, though Thursday will be the coolest day during that stretch ahead of hints of moderation by Sunday.
What has happened here is the placement of the warm ridge originally expected to remain in the eastern U.S. has been forced to the west central U.S., while a deep, chilly low pressure trough takes over near the Great Lakes. This can be seen in the WPC five-day upper air forecast.
The new six- to 10-day outlook for temperature probabilities keeps us closer to average starting next weekend.
Just keep in mind by next weekend, average is cooler than what we’ve been used to. After all, while I scoff at Farmers' Almanac weather forecasts, they are spot on concerning such matters as the fall equinox.
Record books
August was the warmest August for Buffalo on record, but this has not been our warmest summer, especially after our wet and slightly cooler than average July.
For the U.S. as a whole, this has been essentially a tie for the warmest summer on record, with much of the excess warmth centered in the western U.S. The mean U.S. June-August temperature was 74.01 degrees, with 1936 being just-about-tied at 74.00.
Many climate change deniers hold the year of 1936 as proof it’s been just as hot in the past, if not hotter. The year 1936 was the heart of the Dust Bowl drought. Both 1934 and 1936 brought record highs in the summer and record lows in the winter. A huge portion of the central U.S. was under drought, and the parched air above the over-plowed Plains heated more readily. (Dry air also cools more readily in the winter, which explains many of the amazing record lows set in the “dirty thirties.”)
Research has shown the mid-1930s drought was triggered by natural variation, enhanced mainly by unusually warm sea surface temperatures in the North Atlantic. The impacts of the megadrought were greatly worsened by the poor agricultural practices of the time. Carbon dioxide levels had not yet reached levels that would make a large contribution to such warm extremes, unlike the period since the 1980s to the present when the added carbon has been proven to be the dominant contributor to the warming climate.
The summer mean temperature of the U.S. has irrefutably been on the rise, with daily record highs outnumbering daily record lows by more than 2:1 for decades.
In a balanced climate, record highs and lows should be approximately equal in number.
When full year temperatures are examined, rather than just summer temps, 1988 became the hottest year, surpassing previous years in the 1930s or any other recorded decade since 1895. In the years since then, six more years have surpassed 1988 for annual warming.