Don Paul: Nature pulls a switcheroo in WNY

Record books

August was the warmest August for Buffalo on record, but this has not been our warmest summer, especially after our wet and slightly cooler than average July.

For the U.S. as a whole, this has been essentially a tie for the warmest summer on record, with much of the excess warmth centered in the western U.S. The mean U.S. June-August temperature was 74.01 degrees, with 1936 being just-about-tied at 74.00.

Many climate change deniers hold the year of 1936 as proof it’s been just as hot in the past, if not hotter. The year 1936 was the heart of the Dust Bowl drought. Both 1934 and 1936 brought record highs in the summer and record lows in the winter. A huge portion of the central U.S. was under drought, and the parched air above the over-plowed Plains heated more readily. (Dry air also cools more readily in the winter, which explains many of the amazing record lows set in the “dirty thirties.”)