Don Paul: More snow, then a little moderation

Before we see where we’re going in the next round of snow, let’s see where we’ve been. A few locations in the Southern Tier picked up some hefty totals Saturday night into Sunday night, with one location near the Village of Cattaraugus really standing out with 16.8 inches.
As lengthy as this list is, it still isn’t all inclusive. If no one from your neighborhood reported to the Buffalo National Weather Service, it’s not on the list. As for Buffalo, our official recording site at the airport is now up to 5.1 inches for the season, 1.8 inches below average. Despite this recent cold stretch, November has had quite a few mild days, including four days with highs in the 60s. Our mean monthly temperature is 1.4 degrees warmer than average. Buffalo’s Lake Erie temp was running above average most of the month. It has finally dropped to 44 degrees, which is normal for the date.
After a chilly, tranquil Monday, with only a few light snow showers possible along with a partly sunny sky, more snow is coming overnight and into Tuesday. But it won’t be adding all that much to the snow coffers. In the GOES satellite imagery, the white in Western New York that isn’t moving is the variable snow cover. You’ll note the darker ground cover closer to the metro area where less is on the ground.
After midnight and into Tuesday morning, light snow will overspread at least parts of the region, and there may be just enough to produce some slick spots for the morning commute.
Any leftover afternoon spotty snow showers will pose no problem for the evening commute, with readings in the upper 30s, possibly reaching 40. Late in the day, pedestrians may notice more wind chill as the breeze picks up to 15-20 mph toward sunset. During the evening, a stiffening southwest breeze may bring up a brief Lake Erie response.
When all is said and done, modeled total snow accumulation is rather paltry across the region, with amounts maxing out closer to 1-2 inches, along with some melting Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday will bring limited sunshine and seasonable temperatures, topping off around 40. Moderating temperatures, moving above average, will bring some rain showers Wednesday night and Thursday, along with gusty winds coming around the bottom of a vigorous low pressure system. Some gusts may exceed 40 mph before Thursday morning and into Thursday.
With readings well into the 40s Thursday, any remaining snow cover will be in jeopardy. Cooler weather will return for Friday into the weekend, with readings in the mid-upper 30s. No major storm is indicated, with the chance for a few snow showers Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks mainly dry with some limited sunshine and a light wind … not bad for a stroll.
Some snow showers will likely return Sunday night, ahead of the next low approaching the region, and its trailing fronts. The system’s cold front will cross the region Monday during the day.
However, some models are suggesting measurable snow will fall as this storm system draws near Monday morning, with the American GFS the most pessimistic.
If this were to verify, it would assure snow cover prior to the Monday night game, as colder air will be arriving behind the storm system. By Monday night, a brisk and cold northwest wind will bring scattered lighter snow showers.
An early estimate would bring temperatures starting in the low 30s at game time, possibly falling into the upper 20s later in the game. Combined with the brisk wind, this will be the first truly cold game of the season. (Up against New England, this is unlikely to present any home advantage.) While more precise details, such as accumulations during Monday, are not possible to forecast this far in advance, the overall transition into colder air with at least some limited snowfall is not low confidence in my mind. On the other side of the coin, so far the NWS Weather Prediction Center is less impressed with the setup for measurable snow than I am, as of this writing.
In the bigger picture, seasonal forecast specialist Dr. Judah Cohen sees signs closer to what I’m seeing in the GFS ensemble for next week.
The upper air pattern ensemble mean favors seasonably chilly temperatures most days next week (somewhat colder than average, but not extreme), so no sign yet exists of heading into the deep freeze.