Don Paul: More snow, then a little moderation

An early estimate would bring temperatures starting in the low 30s at game time, possibly falling into the upper 20s later in the game. Combined with the brisk wind, this will be the first truly cold game of the season. (Up against New England, this is unlikely to present any home advantage.) While more precise details, such as accumulations during Monday, are not possible to forecast this far in advance, the overall transition into colder air with at least some limited snowfall is not low confidence in my mind. On the other side of the coin, so far the NWS Weather Prediction Center is less impressed with the setup for measurable snow than I am, as of this writing.