Don Paul: More rough – and warm – weather ahead

Other warm and cold frontal passages may bring additional rounds of convection later in the week, but signals are too weak with poor model agreement to suggest any other strong storms will be a factor after early Wednesday.

Unfortunately, we will be without local radar for around two weeks. With NWS Doppler Radar being the excellent but only radar game in town, a vital upgraded component has to be replaced, as explained by the National Weather Service.

Other radars in Cleveland, State College, Pittsburgh and Ontario will provide limited coverage at higher altitudes for nearby storms (radar pulses travel in straight lines, while the horizon curves beneath with distance, meaning distant radar pulses see storms over Western New York at high elevations).

There are apps that incorporate Environment Canada radars into a composite of coverage, very useful in storms approaching from the northwest, as will be the case late Tuesday night. You can choose the television station radar display as you please, with this example from WIVB showing Canadian radar data over Ontario.