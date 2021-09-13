Don Paul: More rough – and warm – weather ahead

“It was a dark and stormy night.” Was it ever, when what’s called a bow echo came tearing through most of Western New York before and after midnight. The curvature of a fairly rare bow echo on radar nearly always indicates damaging straight line winds are occurring.
This is what it looked like:
At 12:05 AM the bow echo is racing into WNY at 60 to 65 mph. Some peak gusts up to 70 mph are possible, along with penny sized hail. This complex is capable of producing significant property damage, especially from Buffalo southward and to the east. pic.twitter.com/mdCDPUZ7Wb— Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) September 13, 2021
A strong mid-level disturbance near a slowly sinking cold front began showing up in the models Saturday and verified late Sunday night with scattered power outages, downed trees and some localized poor drainage flooding. The damage reports may be a little sketchy owing to the late hour of occurrence, and it’s probable more wind damage occurred than is on an early list.
Now that the front is south of us, you might think we’re safe from any more severe weather for a while. Compared to Sunday, Monday has been a partly sunny and noticeably less humid day, and all has been calm with the frontal boundary to the south.
Alas, the tranquility will not linger. The front to our south will begin edging north as a warm front, increasing instability aloft. The buoyant air above this front could trigger strong storms by Monday evening. This risk has been outlined by both the Storm Prediction Center and the Buffalo National Weather Service.
The 15% risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts, downpours and isolated large hail is more likely south of the metro area Monday night, with a 5% marginal risk projected by SPC for the area in dark green. The models are far from unanimous on timing or placement for evening storms, as depicted here for around the dinner hour in one model.
You might think this second possible outbreak would be the end of it, but that won’t be so either. After the warm front passes to our north, we’ll be in a very warm and more humid airmass Tuesday, with an increasing south-southwest breeze in the afternoon, sending Niagara Frontier high temps to the low 80s. A few afternoon thunderstorms could develop inland, south and east of the metro area. SPC has again placed our region at 5% risk for severe storms, but a higher (yellow) 15% risk will cross our region later Tuesday night.
The trailing cold front from a low pressure system will be approaching late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Out ahead of this front, the threat of severe storms will be increasing.
This is well depicted in several high-resolution models, with this particular model bringing a squall line in toward midnight Tuesday.
Other warm and cold frontal passages may bring additional rounds of convection later in the week, but signals are too weak with poor model agreement to suggest any other strong storms will be a factor after early Wednesday.
Unfortunately, we will be without local radar for around two weeks. With NWS Doppler Radar being the excellent but only radar game in town, a vital upgraded component has to be replaced, as explained by the National Weather Service.
Other radars in Cleveland, State College, Pittsburgh and Ontario will provide limited coverage at higher altitudes for nearby storms (radar pulses travel in straight lines, while the horizon curves beneath with distance, meaning distant radar pulses see storms over Western New York at high elevations).
There are apps that incorporate Environment Canada radars into a composite of coverage, very useful in storms approaching from the northwest, as will be the case late Tuesday night. You can choose the television station radar display as you please, with this example from WIVB showing Canadian radar data over Ontario.
As for the warmth in our pattern, it will be exceptional for mid- and late September. After Tuesday’s low 80s, we’ll be back in the 70s behind Wednesday morning’s cold front. By Friday into at least next Monday, we’ll head back into the low 80s.
How warm is this compared to average? As tweeted by Mike Ventrice, this American GFS panel enumerates how many degrees above average the near surface temperature will be next Sunday afternoon.
The Climate Prediction Center has an extraordinarily high probability for above-average temperatures over a large area in the six- to 10-day outlook.
In the eight- to 14-day outlook through Sept. 26, the 80% probability only slips to 70%. In CPC’s experimental three-to four-week outlook, going out through the first week of October, warm probabilities remain quite high.
Hurricane watch
On a worrisome note, we turn to the tropics. Tropical Storm Nicholas may become a hurricane just before landfall in Texas by Tuesday morning. While some wind damage and storm surge flooding will be possible, the flash flood potential will dominate as the main threat, including in and near Houston.
The flooding is likely to become life-threatening in parts of this vast metro region, which underwent unprecedented rainfall and flooding in 2017’s Harvey. The NWS Weather Prediction Center is currently keeping Nicholas’ amounts well below that costliest-ever flood, but still ominous.