Don Paul: More rain into Thursday, few weekend glitches, Great Salt Lake has lost its greatness

While Buffalo came in with a modest .33 inch of rain on a sodden Tuesday, there was plenty of rain to go around Western New York.

Buffalo is now running .51 inch above average for June through June 7, and more is on the way. In the meantime, we’re experiencing a nice Wednesday with abundant morning sunshine fading a bit later during the afternoon, in advance of the next storm system arriving Wednesday night.

Wednesday highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, presenting a good day for a bike ride with only a light breeze.

Early this month, the first seven days have run just barely below average, peaking at 82 on Monday, June 6. It’s going to be several days before we see a return to more notable warming. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature is 62 degrees, four above average, reflecting May’s warmth and sunshine for most of that month. The average Buffalo high and low at this time of the month are 74 and 56, with such a high being a bit elusive before early next week.

The immediate forecast problem for Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be the precise track of a low pressure system, and just how far south of Western New York it tracks. The big picture looks simple enough.

Rain later in the evening into Thursday morning is a certainty. However, differences in the forecast track between high-resolution models make for significant differences in how much rain and where in our region it falls. Some models take the low far enough south to bring the heaviest rain to our Southern Tier and lesser amounts to the north. However, as of late morning, I’ve been eyeballing the Grand Rapids National Weather Service radar, which appears to show the main “slug” of rain tracking on a more northward path, as seen here.

With that in mind, I’m going to choose the model(s) which depict this more northerly track. Such models would bring pockets of soaking rain to both the southern tier and parts of the Niagara Frontier, as seen after midnight.

If this model prevails, total rainfall by late Thursday morning will range from moderate to locally heavy. A few spots may see more than an inch.

Morning rain will diminish to just a few spotty light showers by midday and afternoon when partial sunshine returns. A cool northwest breeze of 12-18 mph will make the mid-60s seem chillier.

We get a nice comeback on Friday, when high pressure brings a partly sunny sky with lower humidity, and a high reaching the low 70s.

A little more complexity returns for Saturday, as low pressure will again be tracking nearby, injecting a glitch or two into the forecast.

Despite the near proximity of the low, no model is depicting any extensive rainfall in our region Saturday. The European/ECMWF shows nothing at all, and both the Canadian GEM and the American GFS show sparse coverage and only a few light showers, so no washout is indicated.

Sunday will have its iffy moments as well, with an area of low pressure to our west. Again, as during Saturday, the high will top off a tad below average in the low 70s, and a few scattered showers may pop up as seen in the ECMWF. No, it’s not ideal like last Sunday, but no all day rain is indicated.

Skies will clear Monday, tacking on a few extra degrees, with further warming on a partly to mostly sunny and warm Tuesday, and summerlike temperatures returning by Wednesday, when a stray thunderstorm may show up in the afternoon.

Warm upper level high pressure should stack up over the east at that time, with some moderating of the warmth by the following weekend.

Great Salt Lake is losing its greatness

The stunning Great Salt Lake is in trouble and so is the region surrounding it, largely due to our warming climate.

The climate crisis in the region is accelerating even faster than earlier regional and global climate models had forecast, and the outlook is grim. Two U.S. Geological Survey images vividly show the decline of this landmark lake. The first image shows the lake as it was in September of 1987.

The second USGS image shows the lake in May, last year.

USGS reports Great Salt Lake’s surface area has fallen from more than 3,300 square miles in the 1980s to fewer than 1,000 miles currently. The lake hit a record low level last year and will drop even lower this summer.

In a narrow strip from Provo through Salt Lake City north to Brigham City, the New York Times reports this has been one of the fastest growing areas of urbanization in America, home to 2.5 million people. There had been a delicate hydrological cycle in place that is now gravely threatened both by population growth and the warming climate. The lake helped put enough water vapor in the air to augment less abundant Pacific moisture during the winter months, adding to the snowpack in the Wasatch Front mountains east of Salt Lake. This not only provided some of the best skiing in the country at nearby resorts, but the snowmelt in the spring brought waters down from the range through 3 rivers before emptying into the lake. This water provided for the needs of this growing population up to a point. Now, more growth means most of the snowmelt is drained off by urban and agricultural interests before it ever gets to Great Salt Lake.

The shrinking lake has become a less reliable source of water vapor during the snow season. We often say in meteorology and climate science, “drought begets drought.” Scientists are predicting a die-off of the brine shrimp and millions of lake flies that feed countless migratory birds, worsening dramatically this summer. As for humans, the newly exposed dust contains arsenic and other toxic minerals not meant to be breathed, exposing the population to new lung disease hazards, particularly asthmatics. This environmental crisis is not something predicted for the future. It’s happening now. A New York Times video gives the overall picture in a stark visual.