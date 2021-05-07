Don Paul: More cool, cloudy, wet weather in store for WNY

The best thing I can tell you about the next week’s weather is we’re getting the worst of it out of the way early, sort of. Of the first round of rain, the majority of it fell through midday Friday, after which a diminishing trend took the rain down to scattered showers.
The rain was soaking in some locations, with well over half an inch officially at the airport. In terms of stream flow volume and water tables it was needed, so there’s that. A few high resolution models actually threw in a few wet snowflakes at high elevations late Friday, but shovels can stay put.
If you’re looking for brightening skies, however, it’s going to be a wait. Some of the clearing in Ontario and Michigan to our west Friday morning will actually fill in with new cloud cover with chilly air at the surface and colder, destabilizing air aloft. This color GOES satellite imagery automatically updates 24/7, and is not a bad link to bookmark.
After Friday’s 40s, Saturday and Sunday’s 50s will feel better by comparison, until later Sunday. Some sunny breaks will develop by Saturday afternoon (blue represents modeled cloud cover).
However, the sun’s warming at the surface with cold air aloft will produce a few instability “popcorn” showers in the afternoon, while many locations remain dry.
Sunday should begin with abundant sunshine, following a cold Saturday night in which patchy frost will be likely inland. Recommendation: Don’t sleep late.
Clouds will begin to increase from southwest to northeast during the day, and rain will overspread the region from south to north in the afternoon. Here’s where that “sort of” phrase I used at the top of the story comes in. Round 2 of the worst weather arrives. The rain will become steady by mid or late afternoon, taking temps back from the 50s into the 40s before sunset.
Yes, this particular model is again trying to put out some wet snowflakes at highest elevations, with the rain initially cooling the atmosphere. The rain will taper off late Sunday evening, brief hilly flakes or not.
A partly sunny sky will develop during a cool Monday. The day will be mainly dry, but a couple of stray afternoon showers can’t be ruled out. Tuesday brings more abundant sunshine but a well below average high in the low 50s. Some moderation edges in by Wednesday, getting us back to the upper 50s (the average high now is reaching the mid 60s), with more sunshine to help out. We should be at least close to 60 Thursday and Friday. All in all, mainly dry and pleasant conditions will prevail Tuesday through the remainder of the week, even if we’re on the cool side.
As far as below-average temperatures remaining in place, maybe the cliché “misery loves company” applies. Early next week, cool readings will dominate from Boise to Boston, which may mitigate the “woe is us” mentality around here.
Besides, once we get to next week, it would be really quite a stretch to equate cool but mainly dry and bright days with “misery.”
To close on two notes of optimism, the upper-air pattern in extended range ensembles, while far from a lock, continues to favor a milder pattern developing in the third week of May.
The other snippet of optimism is for allergy sufferers on days like Friday and Sunday afternoon. Raindrops knock those pollen grains right out of the air.