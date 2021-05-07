Don Paul: More cool, cloudy, wet weather in store for WNY

However, the sun’s warming at the surface with cold air aloft will produce a few instability “popcorn” showers in the afternoon, while many locations remain dry.

Sunday should begin with abundant sunshine, following a cold Saturday night in which patchy frost will be likely inland. Recommendation: Don’t sleep late.

Clouds will begin to increase from southwest to northeast during the day, and rain will overspread the region from south to north in the afternoon. Here’s where that “sort of” phrase I used at the top of the story comes in. Round 2 of the worst weather arrives. The rain will become steady by mid or late afternoon, taking temps back from the 50s into the 40s before sunset.

Yes, this particular model is again trying to put out some wet snowflakes at highest elevations, with the rain initially cooling the atmosphere. The rain will taper off late Sunday evening, brief hilly flakes or not.