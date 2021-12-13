Don Paul: Mild pattern continues this week; quick look to Christmas week

Meteorologists strive for forecast accuracy, and the forecasts we presented late last week verified as expected, all too well. The path and intensity of the extremely deep storm system favored a near-mirror of past similar events with very good model agreement, and so the forecast was high-confidence. This is a Buffalo National Weather Service summation of the damages produced by the often-destructive gusts we endured Saturday afternoon and early evening. First, the map of reports.
Next, the detailed report.
The Lake Erie flooding also occurred very close to expectations, with the wind-caused seiche bringing the peak level to just under 11 feet, as seen in this graph, 2.57 feet above the 8-foot flood stage.
Finally, the list of spotter and official peak gusts during the high wind event is truly a measure of why I refer to a high wind warning as a severe weather warning.
There also was an official gust just offshore from Dunkirk at a marine instrument site of 77 mph.
While Sunday and Monday brought more gusty winds, they were well below the threshold of defined high winds, which require either sustained winds of 40 mph for more than an hour, or peak gusts of 58 mph. Winds of that magnitude are associated with more widespread damage associated with severe weather, not just “very windy.”
This week’s forecast brings a much lighter breeze by Tuesday, along with continued above-average temperatures. The wider spacing of the isobars implies a weak pressure gradient with the breeze averaging under 10 mph.
The high pressure will bring a mostly sunny sky Tuesday with a high in the low-mid 40s. The average high for the date is 38.
By Wednesday, a deepening storm system over the western states will push a front closer to us, increasing clouds and bringing a few spotty light showers. The stiffer southerly downslope breeze will increase to 15-22 mph and boost temperatures to the low-mid 50s in the afternoon.
By Thursday, the western storm will have become another very powerful low pressure system. But this time, there continues to be good model agreement the low center will pass farther to our north and west, keeping us out of the most dangerous part of its pressure gradient. The low will be heading toward James Bay.
Currently, the approaching cold front on Thursday looks moisture-starved in the models, but I’m not going to rule out some convective showers ahead of the front.
Even with the more distant path of the low center, the American GFS and European ECMWF models are currently projecting some fairly gusty winds Thursday afternoon, near frontal passage.
Ahead of the cold front, Buffalo’s high temperature will approach 60, well shy of this past Saturday’s record 67, but warm enough.
Behind the front, temps will fall to the low 40s on Friday. Conditions may grow a little more complex Friday night into Saturday, as a weaker low brings another cold front and some mixed rain and snow showers to our region, along with a cooling trend.
By Sunday, our temps may be a bit below average, for a change.
We’ll be keeping an eye on some modified arctic air over the northern tier of the U.S. as we head into Christmas week. The probabilities have been looking below our average climatology for white Christmas chances up to this point. Normal climatology, in which Buffalo has a higher probability than most larger cities.
Most extended range upper air ensembles still suggest a warm ridge centered just south of us, in the eastern U.S. for Christmas week. That would block any true, persistent arctic air intrusions if it verifies. However, the GFS shows the polar vortex to be slipping south from the polar region to Hudson Bay by Christmas Eve, which may change the complexion of the prevailing mild pattern at our latitude.
If you look at the stippled red lines near Greenland and Alaska, those are indicative of upper level high pressure ridging over those locations. Ridges in those positions are associated with a cold phase North Atlantic Oscillation/NAO, in which the polar jet typically buckles southward into the central and eastern U.S. I know these emerging hints have raised the eyebrows of seasonal specialist Dr. Judah Cohen:
"Holy negative NAO Batman!" The GFS is starting to predict a classical negative North Atlantic Oscillation pattern with strong Greenland blocking. The pattern has been elusive of recent winters but will it couple up with the North Pacific block to party like it's 2010/11? pic.twitter.com/CqScbRVmqR— Judah Cohen (@judah47) December 13, 2021
Whether this comes to fruition, and whether it occurs in time for Christmas remain uncertain as of this writing. Let’s just say the idea of a white Christmas this year has not yet left the meteorological building. For skiers, it may at least be a hopeful sign of more wintry weather arriving by and during January, even if it arrives late for Christmas.