Don Paul: Mild pattern continues this week; quick look to Christmas week

There also was an official gust just offshore from Dunkirk at a marine instrument site of 77 mph.

While Sunday and Monday brought more gusty winds, they were well below the threshold of defined high winds, which require either sustained winds of 40 mph for more than an hour, or peak gusts of 58 mph. Winds of that magnitude are associated with more widespread damage associated with severe weather, not just “very windy.”

This week’s forecast brings a much lighter breeze by Tuesday, along with continued above-average temperatures. The wider spacing of the isobars implies a weak pressure gradient with the breeze averaging under 10 mph.

The high pressure will bring a mostly sunny sky Tuesday with a high in the low-mid 40s. The average high for the date is 38.

By Wednesday, a deepening storm system over the western states will push a front closer to us, increasing clouds and bringing a few spotty light showers. The stiffer southerly downslope breeze will increase to 15-22 mph and boost temperatures to the low-mid 50s in the afternoon.

