Don Paul: Midweek moderation, unsettled conditions and a look at the holiday weekend

The week is off to a bright, mostly sunny start, albeit a cool one. After morning lows in the 40s, where they’ll be headed again for Tuesday morning, a light north-northeast flow and some high, thin clouds will hold Monday highs to the low 60s, well off the average high of 70.

As for this past weekend, Saturday’s late day-early evening strong to severe thunderstorms did produce some locally heavy rainfall totals. Clymer, in southern Chautauqua County, led the list with 2.53 inches, and some flash flooding occurred resulting in a few closed roads.

The first squall line early Saturday afternoon passed just to our north into Southern Ontario, producing widespread destructive wind damage.

Evening wind damage and hail reports in our region were of a more limited nature.

Nature will provide a smooth ride Tuesday, with a huge ridge of high pressure extending from the Canadian Maritimes to Minnesota. The bright sun, even with a weak northeast flow, should allow our afternoon highs to get back to the low 70s.

Wednesday will be quiet and mild, with thickening clouds. Afternoon temperatures on a light southeast flow should warm toward the mid-70s, with still fairly low humidity.

By Thursday, an area of low pressure near Lake Superior will send a warm front across our region, and get us into a somewhat muggier and more unstable air mass. The warm front might trigger a shower or thunderstorm before dawn, and possibly a few rounds of showers or thunderstorms during afternoon heating in the south-southwest flow behind the warm front. There will also be rain-free periods, with high temps not far from 80.

With the approach of the storm system’s trailing cold front, showers and thunderstorms will become more likely Thursday night, as seen in the European/ECMWF model.

At this early point, there does not appear to be a threat of severe weather ahead of the cold front, unlike last Monday and Wednesday’s hints about this past Saturday.

Behind the cold front, Friday looks to be unsettled with occasional scattered showers.

It will be breezy and cooler, with readings in the mid-60s.

The Memorial Day weekend weather headline is these unsettled conditions will be gone. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a light southwest flow, making for quiet, safe boating conditions and seasonable temperatures just passing 70.

The passage of a warm front early Sunday just might trigger a brief thundershower or two very early in the day, but most of the day (if not all of it) will be partly to mostly sunny, warm, and dry.

The afternoon high should be back to near 80, running a bit cooler at the Lake Erie shore and along the Niagara River.

Memorial Day will have us in a summerlike southwest flow, with ideal conditions for ceremonies and parades. Humidity will be marginally high, though not oppressive. Temperatures should head toward the mid-80s inland from Lake Erie.

First hint of tropical activity

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center noted an area for investigation over the northern Gulf. However, the wave was quickly carried inland and now poses a threat of locally heavy downpours. No further tropical development is possible in its current location and projected path.

This little wave is a sign of things to come. Gulf water temperatures are always warm, but this year they are already warmer than their very high average. Dr. Jeff Masters, formerly of the NOAA Hurricane Hunters group and the University of Michigan, offers an excellent primer written for interested laypeople on the state of the Gulf, and why he is so concerned for the upcoming season. His article appears in Yale Climate Connections.

And, yes, there does appear to be a warming climate connection, which is tied to human activity.

Masters wrote of a particular concern: “Unfortunately, climate models may be underestimating the rate of increase of ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico: Research published in 2021 (Observation-based early-warning signals for a collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation) found that the Atlantic Meridional Ocean Current may already be close to a critical transition point, and its predicted 20-25% slowdown by 2100 could be significantly underestimated. A more rapid slowdown could lead to higher ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico than the models are currently calling for.”

Not mentioned in his article is a tie between the possible slowing or collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation/AMOC and climate along the East Coast of North America and in western and northern Europe. Such a slowing or collapse of AMOC would drastically weaken the Gulf stream. If that were to occur, even in the middle of global warming, regional sharp cooling would develop over much of Europe, where AMOC makes the northern latitudes much milder in the winter than they would be otherwise. Such weakened AMOC episodes have occurred in the planet’s past, with irrefutable evidence detected in the study of ice cores and sedimentary cores by paleoclimatologists. I wrote on this topic and the research underlying it in March 2021.

