Don Paul: Messy Thursday, weekend lake snow, colder pattern enroute and a white Christmas

Thursday started out messy enough, with sleet and freezing rain persisting in higher elevations to the south and southeast, along with a raw southeast breeze. Thankfully, most of the frozen mix turned to plain rain closer to Lake Erie at the start.

Mixed precipitation has changed to mainly rain closer to Lake Erie but there still may be some sleet. Sleet and freezing rain may produce more icing well S & E of the metro area today. I’ll have the latest on this system and the weekend lake snow in The Buffalo News by afternoon. pic.twitter.com/vtgpbO8tze — Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) December 15, 2022

In such a breeze, some significant icing during the day to the south and southeast may pose a threat to a few tree limbs and power lines. These are modeled ice accumulations, with a couple of models showing higher totals than this model.

The Buffalo National Weather Service takes a similar view.

Patchy lighter rain and snow will continue Thursday night into Friday, with little if any accumulation as temperatures stay above freezing overnight and reach the upper 30s-40 on Friday.

Winds will veer to the southwest Friday night, bringing slightly colder air back into the region, coming up 43 degree Lake Erie, colder than in November but 3 degrees warmer than average. With marginal temperatures, any lake snow developing late Friday night will be poorly organized.

By midday Saturday, the lake effect will begin to pick up, but probably still be shy of well organized. The southwest breeze will be modest, at 10-15 mph, and temps in the mid 30s. Any accumulation at this time will be slushy and minor.

Closer to game time, a few pockets of heavier lake snow will be developing as the cold air slowly deepens. The temperature at kickoff will be 30-32, with a southwest wind of 10-20 mph.

Around halftime, the lake snow should be better organized and its impact on area travel near the stadium will increase as water-laden accumulation begins to pick up. The temperature will still be near 30 with a wind chill around 20. The southwest wind will average 15-20 with some gusts to 30 mph.

In this European/ECMWF output, enough snow will have fallen to seriously slow travel and create hazards on the way home in Orchard Park and the Buffalo Southtowns, with less impact near Buffalo. The American/GFS is slightly farther north with the lake band, putting some heavier snow into South Buffalo and some eastern suburbs, as well as the nearby Southtowns. There will, however, be some melting of the water-laden snow due to the marginal temps, so the grid point numbers depicted may be too high.

Bottom line: The lake snow is likely to have an impact during and after the game, short of paralyzing, but enough to be quite interesting. The damp, breezy cold means fans will really need to bundle up. I suppose you could say this is Western New York’s meteorological counterattack to Miami’s oppressive steam bath back in the early season.

During Sunday, there should be a little more oscillation of the band into the Boston Hills, Wyoming County and parts of Chautauqua and northern Cattaraugus counties. Temps will still be in the 30-32 range with a westerly wind of 15-25. Lake snow totals by Sunday night will be heaviest south of the immediate metro area (though Buffalo will not escape unscathed) in the ECMWF with more than a foot indicated in the darkest purple on this graphic.

Keep in mind the actual depth of snow on the ground by Sunday evening will be somewhat less due to slushy snow compression and some melting of the snowpack in the absence of true arctic cold. As was the case in November, the accumulated snow will be rather wet and heavy, so use caution shoveling and expect clogged snowblower chutes at times.

On Monday, we’ll see a few leftover snow showers in a cold northwest flow, with a mostly cloudy sky, but little accumulation except for a few minor coatings on the hills. More of the same can be expected on Tuesday, with an increase in snow showers due to the approach of a cold front.

By midweek, an arctic ridge of high pressure will take over our region, with Wednesday-Thursday temps in the mid-upper 20s.

On Thursday the 22nd, we’ll be keeping an eye on the approach of a low pressure system entering the Great Lakes, behind which the first true polar blast will be following from Canada and the northern Plains.

Looking at the ensemble upper air means, the Christmas Eve pattern has enormous blocking high pressure ridges over the polar regions of Alaska and just southwest of Greenland, along with a huge ridge of high pressure over western North America. This will force a harshly cold low pressure trough into the east, sending pre-Christmas and Christmas temperatures into a dive. This is an unusual pattern, seeing so much blocking high pressure to the north sending the polar jet and part of the polar vortex so far south.

This type of pattern would send temps into the teens on Christmas Eve after a high near 20, and it would be just as cold on Christmas Day. With this type of cold and its staying power, while it’s not possible to predict new snow for Christmas, we’ll keep what we already have on the ground. This is an ensemble mean estimate of snow depth for Christmas morning.

This outlook would put our probability of a white Christmas this year well above past climatology.