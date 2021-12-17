Don Paul: Messy snow arrives Saturday but that doesn't necessarily mean a white Christmas

You can’t say this has been “that kind” of December, because it’s been like no other on record. In addition to the deadly disasters last Friday night and Wednesday, the lower 48 are on track for the warmest December on record. There have been more than 4000 record high temperatures and fewer than 30 record lows.

The Friday night tornado catastrophe was the worst December outbreak on record, with the highest number of fatalities. Snowfall in the East has been far below average and, until a few days ago, had been running very low in much of the West.

Locally, our Buffalo December snow has totaled 2 inches, with just 7 inches for the season, running 13.1 inches below average. We set a record high last Saturday of 67 degrees and tied a record on Thursday, reaching 64. Thursday’s winds were no match for Saturday’s winds, but an official gust to 58 mph at the airport qualifies for high-wind criteria, even if it was brief. Our mean temperature for the month through Thursday is running 7.1 degrees above average, which is a very large anomaly.