Don Paul: Messy snow arrives Saturday but that doesn't necessarily mean a white Christmas

You can’t say this has been “that kind” of December, because it’s been like no other on record. In addition to the deadly disasters last Friday night and Wednesday, the lower 48 are on track for the warmest December on record. There have been more than 4000 record high temperatures and fewer than 30 record lows.
The Friday night tornado catastrophe was the worst December outbreak on record, with the highest number of fatalities. Snowfall in the East has been far below average and, until a few days ago, had been running very low in much of the West.
Locally, our Buffalo December snow has totaled 2 inches, with just 7 inches for the season, running 13.1 inches below average. We set a record high last Saturday of 67 degrees and tied a record on Thursday, reaching 64. Thursday’s winds were no match for Saturday’s winds, but an official gust to 58 mph at the airport qualifies for high-wind criteria, even if it was brief. Our mean temperature for the month through Thursday is running 7.1 degrees above average, which is a very large anomaly.
Winter will be coming home to roost this weekend. First, we’ll be dealing with snow on Saturday. There will be enough of it to make for tricky travel on the Niagara Frontier nearly all day, with a mixture turning to rain in most of the Southern Tier. The precipitation will arrive as a mix just before dawn south of the metro area.
By late morning into early afternoon, steady snow will fall on the Niagara Frontier north and northeast of Buffalo, with sleet approaching the Southtowns and the city from the south. The cold air will be shallower to the south, with more warm air aloft causing the changeover, while cold air will remain deeper to the north.
The depth of the cold air is critical to the precipitation type with marginal temperatures.
By late Saturday afternoon, most high-resolution models have sleet, shown in purple, advancing into the Northtowns, but the precipitation staying as all snow closer to Lake Ontario, with a brisk northeast breeze. It’s just a matter of a few miles as to whether Amherst and Clarence see this transition or stay with all snow. There is higher confidence any mix will turn to all rain to the south, as seen in green, closer to the weak area of low pressure to the south bringing in more warm air.
There is variation in model accumulation projections, but this particular model comes closest to what I’m expecting. Keep in mind there will be some melting occurring with temperatures edging to just above freezing even where snow is falling.
Support Local Journalism
For the metro area, totals should end up in the 2- to 3-inch range, but some areas in northern Niagara and Orleans counties may approach 5 inches.
There is slight improvement in the Sunday forecast, which promises a pretty cold day for the game. There has been a reduction in expected windspeeds from guidance earlier this week. There may be a few light snow showers for early tailgaters, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s.
Some sunshine will take the edge off the cold, getting the game-time temperature up to around 30. However, the sunshine and a northwest wind of 7 to 14 mph will make the cold more tolerable than the 10- to 20-mph winds that were showing up in earlier guidance.
On Monday, readings will edge back to the upper 30s, though a brisk breeze will develop, putting more of a chill in the air under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday will continue to be dry, and there will be less wind chill.
As we move into midweek, we begin to examine what probabilities we may have for a white Christmas. We have to assume most of Saturday’s accumulation will have melted away. The upper air pattern showing in the ensembles has suppressed the warm ridge we’ve had in the East down to the South, allowing seasonable temperatures to prevail in the Great Lakes. Seasonable implies high temps in the mid- to upper 30s, which would allow for snow to fall given the presence of an area of low pressure on a track that would allow deeper cold air aloft.
Such a system and its track is wrapped in high uncertainty at this time, and early hints are neither optimistic nor, truth be told, particularly helpful seven days in advance. As of this writing, the three main ensembles seem to have good agreement of a low-pressure system being centered in eastern Colorado on Christmas Eve.
Such a positioning would not be helpful to bringing flakes to our region to grease the skids for Santa. On Christmas Day, this Colorado low seems to be depicted as weakening during its trip toward the Great Lakes. So, at this point, I have to continue to lean toward lower than normal chances for a white Christmas in our region. The odds are not prohibitive, however, so I’ll be keeping you updated.
Looking toward the start of the new year, there continue to be signs of a colder pattern, with some possible disruption of the polar vortex, stretching it out and allowing more cold air to reach the Great Lakes.
This should not yet be taken as a sign of a real flip to harsh wintry weather, as signals are far from conclusive and not particularly strong. In the meantime, there should be some nights cold enough for the ski resorts to make some snow and build up some bases for the skiers during the holidays. Snowmobilers, for now, remain out of luck.