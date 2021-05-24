Don Paul: Memorial Day weekend doesn’t look so hot – literally

By Wednesday, the approach of a strong cold front entering the warm, somewhat moist air mass should be sufficient to set off scattered showers and thunderstorms.

There is a marginal risk a few of the storms could become severe with damaging gusts and a possible hail.

Late in the day, behind the cold front, temperatures and humidity will begin dropping off.

We’re back into a crisp air mass for Thursday, with a partly to mostly sunny skies and high temps only reaching the mid-upper 60s, which is a bit below the average of 71. However, at the end of the work week, an area of low pressure to our south will probably bring some showers, mainly in the Southern Tier. Following passage of this low, a genuinely cool high pressure ridge will dominate the northeast and keep our readings well below average on Friday with a recovery to the mid 60s on Saturday.

Friday night low temps will range from the low-mid 40s, so even the coldest sheltered valleys should be safe from frost.