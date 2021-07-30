Don Paul: Looks like another split for weekend weather

A new study conducted by Imperial College in London appears to have conclusive evidence that a net warming effect will easily outweigh the cooling brought from passing low clouds. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, was able to use the highest quality high-resolution satellite imagery to better determine cloud energy absorption and reflectivity. The study quantified a 97.5% probability of increased cloud cover enhancing the greenhouse effect and trapping more surface heat, overwhelming the reflectivity of cloud tops that send some of the sun’s light and heat back into space. This important conclusion and the raw data will better enable climate modelers to estimate the rate of future global warming, which is critical to efforts both to slow the warming and to mitigate some of its worst impacts.