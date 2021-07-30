Don Paul: Looks like another split for weekend weather

With all the rain we’ve had in July, we will be coming up shy of the wettest July on record, which totaled out at 8.93 inches. As of Thursday night, Buffalo was up to 7.49 inches but, even with some Saturday evening showers, that gap will not be filled.
Without a record total, this will still be one of the wetter Julys Buffalo has endured, after a significantly drier-than-average January-June period. Temperatures ran about normal, with a slight drop-off at month’s end due to the cool finish. There were no 90-degree days, as opposed to last July’s record eight consecutive 90-degree-plus days, including a 98-degree day, the hottest day in 67 years.
We began the month with abnormally dry soil moisture across most of the region, but the monthly moisture increase from Buffalo to Boston has been close to remarkable.
After Friday’s cool and breezy conditions under a partly to mostly sunny sky, Saturday will feel a little milder due to a lighter breeze. Simply put, it will be the best of the two weekend days. As modeled, the morning should bring fairly abundant sunshine.
Clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon ahead of an area of low pressure, with a few showers approaching from the northwest near the end of the day.
Waves on both lakes will average 1-2 feet, with the chance for showers arriving first over Lake Ontario late in the day. Lake Erie will remain dry until evening.
Later Saturday evening, scattered showers will become somewhat more numerous, along with a few rumbles of thunder. Sunday will bring first a warm frontal passage followed by an approaching cold front, setting Western New York up for a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
It won’t be an all-day, steady rain, but outdoor plans will be impacted even with some rain-free breaks from time to time between showers and thunderstorms. A few isolated downpours will be possible, with temperatures reaching 70-73 before dropping a little later in the day.
Rainfall totals later Saturday night and Sunday will be significant again, but not overwhelming or likely to produce localized flooding.
After we get through Sunday, more abundant sunshine will be returning Monday and Tuesday allowing temperatures to recover to the mid- to upper 70s by Tuesday. A weak cold front will cross the region Wednesday, probably setting off a few showers. However, total rainfall potential from Monday through Friday currently looks light and spotty, allowing fields and gardens to begin to dry. By next Friday, temperatures may actually edge a bit above average, into the low 80s.
The upper air pattern by late next week and during the following week will favor most days running warmer than average. This thinking is reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s temperature anomaly probabilities in the eight- to 14-day period.
Cloud study
When climate models first became more sophisticated in the 1980s, increased global rates of evaporation were a virtual certainty due to the projected warming that would – and did – occur. More water vapor would be in the air, leading to an increase in overall cloud production. What was not known was whether the greater cloud cover would have a mean cooling effect, from blocking solar input, or a mean warming effect by trapping more of the earth’s heat beneath the varying layers of cloud cover.
A new study conducted by Imperial College in London appears to have conclusive evidence that a net warming effect will easily outweigh the cooling brought from passing low clouds. The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, was able to use the highest quality high-resolution satellite imagery to better determine cloud energy absorption and reflectivity. The study quantified a 97.5% probability of increased cloud cover enhancing the greenhouse effect and trapping more surface heat, overwhelming the reflectivity of cloud tops that send some of the sun’s light and heat back into space. This important conclusion and the raw data will better enable climate modelers to estimate the rate of future global warming, which is critical to efforts both to slow the warming and to mitigate some of its worst impacts.