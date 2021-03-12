Don Paul: Looking back at 1993's 'storm of the century'

It was the ferocity of the storm’s winds that led to some of its worst impacts, since there have been nor’easters that have brought even higher snow totals to some of the affected locations. Western New York took something of a hit, with 17 inches in Buffalo and winds just shy of blizzard criteria most of the time. But NWS headquarters wanted blizzard warnings to extend all the way from northern Georgia to Maine, including WNY, so there’d be no confusion for travelers with a patchwork of blizzard warnings here and there. It was a good call. Syracuse topped off at 43 inches with strong blizzard winds, so that metro area was hit much harder.

Right now, while there is no “storm of the century” brewing, what is likely to be a powerful storm will be hitting parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska later in the weekend, with up to 2-4 feet in the mountains and 1-2 feet in metro Denver. Such storms are not uncommon in March in that region.

The good news for our region is the remnant of that low-pressure center will approach us as minor system by Monday night into Wednesday, with only a chance of thinly scattered rain and wet snow showers.

Preceding that will be a bright, sunny Saturday, Sunday and Monday. After Friday’s stiff breeze, the breeze will redevelop later Saturday into Sunday. Saturday’s high will be in the upper 30s, reaching the low 40s on Sunday, and then heading back to the mid 30s on Monday. For skiers, while there’s no fresh power to be found, the strong thaw we had has not produced a wipeout of the bases.