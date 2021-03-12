Don Paul: Looking back at 1993's 'storm of the century'

Given the nature of commonplace hyperbole, the storm of March 12 to 14, 1993, really was the storm of the 20th century. Since nothing similar has spun up in this century, it stands alone as the costliest and most-destructive winter storm in U.S. history.
In total, more than 270 people in 13 states died in the storm. Although all-time snow records were broken in some places, it was the total storm’s massive impacts of destructive winds in the South, coastal flooding and tremendous swath of roaring blizzard conditions in the East that combined to make this well-forecast monster unique.
Computer models of the time gave at least five days of advance notice ingredients in the atmosphere were going to come together to produce a truly extraordinary powerful Gulf low-pressure system, which spawned in coastal Texas as a mostly warm-weather system initially. It crossed the Gulf of Mexico already as a deep low, and wreaked havoc as its trailing cold front approached Florida. In general, such storms destined to become huge East Coast storms do not reach such intensity in the Gulf.
Eleven tornadoes struck Florida and the Keys, with gusts of 110 mph in Franklin County and 109 mph at Dry Tortugas.
The squall line with embedded tornadoes was racing east at 70 mph when it struck. A storm surge of 12 feet hit Taylor County in Florida Big Bend country, drowning 13. In total, 44 Floridians died in the storm. According to NOAA, “The Coast Guard rescued more than 160 people at sea in the Atlantic and in the Gulf of Mexico, where at least one freighter sank. However, another 48 people were reported missing at sea.”
As the storm cut to the Northeast, it brought blizzard conditions to north Georgia. Atlanta, which had hit 75 degrees on March 10, was included and the Atlanta National Weather Service issued their first and only blizzard warning. Gusts topped 100 mph on Flattop Mountain in western North Carolina when the storm was making its move to become an east coast storm, seen in this hand-drawn NWS hand analysis sequence.
As the storm crawled to the Northeast, many locales experienced their lowest barometric pressure readings on record, with most readings approximately matching those of a Category 3 hurricane. Over 200 hikers had to be rescued in the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee. More than 15 East Coast cities reported gusts to over 70 mph. In the storm’s backlash cold flow, six inches of snow fell in the Florida Panhandle.
Nearly 10 million people and businesses lost power. Total storm costs are calculated at $9.9 billion in 2020 dollars. The water volume delivered by the storm is estimated to be equivalent of 40 days flow on the Mississippi River at New Orleans, or enough to flood the state of Missouri to a depth of 1 foot.
It was the ferocity of the storm’s winds that led to some of its worst impacts, since there have been nor’easters that have brought even higher snow totals to some of the affected locations. Western New York took something of a hit, with 17 inches in Buffalo and winds just shy of blizzard criteria most of the time. But NWS headquarters wanted blizzard warnings to extend all the way from northern Georgia to Maine, including WNY, so there’d be no confusion for travelers with a patchwork of blizzard warnings here and there. It was a good call. Syracuse topped off at 43 inches with strong blizzard winds, so that metro area was hit much harder.
Right now, while there is no “storm of the century” brewing, what is likely to be a powerful storm will be hitting parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska later in the weekend, with up to 2-4 feet in the mountains and 1-2 feet in metro Denver. Such storms are not uncommon in March in that region.
The good news for our region is the remnant of that low-pressure center will approach us as minor system by Monday night into Wednesday, with only a chance of thinly scattered rain and wet snow showers.
Preceding that will be a bright, sunny Saturday, Sunday and Monday. After Friday’s stiff breeze, the breeze will redevelop later Saturday into Sunday. Saturday’s high will be in the upper 30s, reaching the low 40s on Sunday, and then heading back to the mid 30s on Monday. For skiers, while there’s no fresh power to be found, the strong thaw we had has not produced a wipeout of the bases.