Don Paul: Localized lake snow into Friday night; widespread snow by Sunday

Friday has been turning out to be the most wintry day so far this season, as expected. Temperatures have been holding from the upper 20s at high elevations to the low 30s elsewhere, with a raw wind chill in the upper teens to low 20s. The gusty wind will produce some blowing snow where it accumulates, with reduced visibility. The west-northwest flow is evident in satellite imagery , with moisture streamers coming off Lake Erie, mainly into the Southern Tier, and Lakes Huron and western Lake Ontario as well.

However, there is good agreement in Friday models of less organization to the lake effect than had been seen in Thursday guidance. During Thursday, it appeared some parts of the Chautauqua Ridge and rural southern Erie County below the Southtowns were going to see localized amounts of 6 to 10 or 11 inches. In newer guidance, those amounts look overdone to me, and may come down to 4 to 7 inches in a few locations. A slight additional veering of the wind to more northwest may also focus a little more of the snow into far northwest Erie County, Pa., and a little less on the Chautauqua Ridge.