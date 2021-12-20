Don Paul: Little chance for a white Christmas, and the storm that (thankfully) got away

Behind this low’s trailing cold front, the ECMWF’s signs point to a cold northwest breeze developing Christmas Day, which might bring a few light snow showers.

Bottom line: Probabilities for a white Christmas look slim, but have not yet slipped to between slim and none.

If you’re heading up to Boston for Sunday’s game, you may run into some rain or mixed showers Saturday, but plenty of sun should prevail on Sunday. Early morning temps start in the low 30s and rise to the low 40s for the game.

The very cold air you see over the far Northern Plains and Montana will not begin to edge in our direction until around early January, arriving in modified (read: not so cold) form.

Another look at last week's storms

Last week I wrote about the worst and deadliest December tornado outbreak on record that occurred Friday, Dec. 10, and its possible linkage to some elements of a warming climate.