Don Paul: Little chance for a white Christmas, and the storm that (thankfully) got away

Saturday’s patchy and thin veneer of snow will not make it through the week to provide a white Christmas. Monday’s milder temperatures and some afternoon sunshine will melt most of what’s left of it, although the warming will be tempered by a gusty breeze keeping a chill in the air.
Slightly colder temps will return on Tuesday, though a lighter breeze will likely remove much of any chill. On Wednesday, the passage of another cold front will usher in a cold breeze and some scattered snow showers that, even from appearances, look paltry again.
With readings in the mid-30s combined with the gusty breeze, it will feel wintry on Thursday. Modeled snowfall amounts are, again, minor.
After a chance for a few inconsequential rain and snow showers Friday, the main question for a last-minute snowfall on Christmas Eve does not currently hold out much hope for those who want a fresh coating on Christmas morning. The projected track for a vigorous low pressure system would bring a chance for a rain and wet snow mix overnight in the American model. The European/ECMWF depicts all rain.
Behind this low’s trailing cold front, the ECMWF’s signs point to a cold northwest breeze developing Christmas Day, which might bring a few light snow showers.
Bottom line: Probabilities for a white Christmas look slim, but have not yet slipped to between slim and none.
If you’re heading up to Boston for Sunday’s game, you may run into some rain or mixed showers Saturday, but plenty of sun should prevail on Sunday. Early morning temps start in the low 30s and rise to the low 40s for the game.
The very cold air you see over the far Northern Plains and Montana will not begin to edge in our direction until around early January, arriving in modified (read: not so cold) form.
Another look at last week's storms
Last week I wrote about the worst and deadliest December tornado outbreak on record that occurred Friday, Dec. 10, and its possible linkage to some elements of a warming climate.
On Wednesday, Dec. 15, another incredibly powerful storm moved from the Plains to near Hudson Bay. This second monster took a more distant track to our northwest, delivering to us only one brief gust to 58 mph, as opposed to the first storm’s closer track and numerous gusts over 65-70 mph. The second storm was forecast to give us a wide berth and did just that. We are fortunate.
Meteorologist Bob Henson, writing in Yale Climate Connections, compiled the incredible facts, numbers and images of what was a windstorm of unprecedented impacts. Fortunately, despite its wide swaths of destructive wind and its 20 tornadoes, the second more powerful storm did not cause numerous fatalities.
Stu Ostro, senior meteorologist at the Weather Channel, tweeted this NOAA GOES satellite loop of the storm:
Support Local Journalism
#December 15, 2021 pic.twitter.com/22ayRfw32j— Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) December 16, 2021
This storm may be of a type more clearly made by a warming climate, though such linkage remains inconclusive.
The mammoth storm didn’t produce nearly as much precipitation as the Dec. 10 storm. But its circulation wound up producing incredible warmth, high winds and dust storms, along with wildfires from the Texas panhandle to western Kansas.
This is viewer dust storm footage broadcast by Wichita’s KWCH:
"DUST BOWL 2021" This video from Main Street in Elkhart, Kan. is just one example of the severe conditions wind and dust are creating across Kansas. https://t.co/RaVNioniQB #kwch12 #storm12 #kswx pic.twitter.com/n2QJdzX0RJ— KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) December 15, 2021
Satellite imagery posted by the Amarillo National Weather Service office shows some of the wildfires in the wind plume from northern Texas into Oklahoma. The imagery on the right actually picks up fire detection directly from the latest generation of GOES satellites.
Another image showed the fire covered 2,500 acres in a narrow band, though it eventually grew to 3,500 acres. It was one of many such fires in the High Plains.
The Storm Prediction Center posted storm and wind reports that included hurricane force gusts over 75 mph, setting an all-time record.
Dozens of locations observed record highs in the 70s in Iowa, Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. (More than 4,000 record highs have been recorded in the lower 48 this month, with just a small handful of record lows.) The Upper Peninsula of Michigan, which borders on cold Lake Superior, had its first December severe thunderstorm watch. A large part of eastern Minnesota, extending to well north of Minneapolis, was under that state’s first December tornado watch, with a first confirmed December tornado.
Dr. Jeff Masters, founder of the Weather Underground, posted a radar image of mid-December thunderstorms reaching the Canadian side of Lake Superior.
He remarked he had never seen such a thing when he was an undergrad at the University of Michigan in the 1970s.
I wrote last week the linkage between a warming climate and tornadoes was less understood than the increased probabilities of more and longer droughts in arid areas, more floods in wet areas and rising sea levels. While the increased warmth and humidity from an unseasonably warm Gulf undoubtedly likely played a role in the catastrophic Dec. 10 tornado outbreak, there were many other variables in play in addition to climate change.
As Henson noted on possible links, “What scientists have found is growing variability – twisters clustered into larger outbreaks, with longer quiet periods in between – and also a multi-decadal shift in tornado-favorable environments from the Great Plains toward the Mississippi Valley and Mid-South.” What’s called tornado alley appears to be shifting east.
Attribution science is a newer discipline that demonstrates the increased probabilities for many types of extreme weather due to the presence of a warming climate, rather than defining climatic ties to a particular weather event. If you’re interested in learning more about attribution science, there is an excellent article on the topic produced by the Columbia University Climate School. You’ll be relieved to know it was written for the general public, and is not mired in equations (yes, I was relieved as well. I’ve gotten a little rusty on those equations).