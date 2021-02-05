Don Paul: Lake snow, strong winds into Saturday

This will not be the worst lake effect storm in recent years, but it will be rough, nonetheless. To begin with, there are the strong winds already in place. The Buffalo National Weather Service has outlined the area likely to experience the strongest gusts, with a gust at Niagara Falls Airport already having been measured at 54 mph, with 52 mph measured downtown and at Hamburg.
Winds of this magnitude can sometimes tear at the organization of lake snow bands. However, the winds should settle down just a bit late in the day when lake snow is expected to become better organized. The southwest winds are also causing fairly significant lakeshore flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline, and a lakeshore flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday.
It is likely that winds on Saturday will not be quite as strong as on Friday, so flooding may lessen at that time.
As is generally the case, the biggest problems with forecasting lake effect snow include timing, intensity and location. There are the very rare events, such as “Snovember” in 2014, during which the low level winds lock into place, producing amazing duration and intensity. This is not going to be one of those cases. There will be some shifting of this band from north of Buffalo, through Buffalo and into the Buffalo Southtowns, as well as from southern Orleans County down into Genesee and Wyoming counties. Late Friday afternoon, this high resolution model shows lake snow beginning to organize over northern Erie and southern Niagara counties.
By around 7pm, better organization becomes apparent, and snow will likely be accumulating at around 1-2 inches per hour in the heart of the band, complicated by blowing snow. By this hour, the band should also be over Buffalo.
Around 11pm, there are modeled hints at some wind shear lessening the organization of the band and cutting down on the snowfall rate for a few hours.
Toward Saturday morning, most models indicate that much of the band will have slipped south of the city and into the Buffalo Southtowns, as well as parts of northern Wyoming and southern Genesee counties. This more tightly focused model shows the southward placement more clearly.
Early Saturday afternoon, 2 models still have the heart of the band just south of Buffalo, while 1 model has the snow back into the city. If you think this lowers confidence on accumulation forecasting, you’d be right.
Late Saturday afternoon, there is better agreement on the band coming back into the metro area. Even so, 2 models show considerable weakening of the band around 4pm, because of less humidity in the air, while this model holds the snow together an extra few hours, which is closer to my thinking.
I believe snow totals will be greatest in the areas depicted in this model output, generally in the lower end range of 6-12 inches from the immediate northern and northeast suburbs to the higher end range in the Buffalo Southtowns, out to the east into southern Genesee and northern Wyoming counties. A few isolated locations could see more than a foot. Southern Niagara County and the southern half of Orleans County will be in the range of 4-6 inches. The 3.8 inch amount in this graphic for Buffalo is too low, so feel free to ignore it.
As for storm impact, the precise number of inches becomes less important due to strong winds causing blowing and drifting. Some whiteouts will develop in open country, and travel will be quite hazardous within the band. For pedestrians Saturday, with temperatures in the low 20s, the wind chill will be in the harsh single digits, at times not far from zero.
A weaker area of low pressure is likely to bring widespread light snow across the region toward and into Sunday morning. With a west wind of 15-20 mph Sunday afternoon, the wind chill will still be on the nasty side, but not so harsh as on Saturday. Another similar system may bring some additional widespread snow by Tuesday. There also will be several rounds of snow showers and we may experience additional periods of lake effect next week, depending on precise wind alignment yet to be determined.
The lengthy period of colder than average temperatures I’ve written about since last week still holds, although the core of the coldest air doesn’t begin to arrive until next Wednesday-Friday, after low 20s on Monday and brief upper 20s on Tuesday.
As of now, things appear to really bottom out around next Friday. Ensembles show upper air high pressure blocking over Greenland, central Canada and just off the coast of western North America. Such a pattern forces a piece of the disrupted polar vortex to drop into our lap.
This kind of blocking pattern is also reflected in the Climate Prediction Center’s thinking, with high probabilities for colder than average temperatures here in the 8-14 day period.
The worst impacts of this extended cold period will be costly utility bills, and forcing more people to stay indoors in poorly ventilated environments with low humidity during the pandemic. The best impact is improved skiing conditions and snowmobiling opportunities.