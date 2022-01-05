Don Paul: Lake-effect snow targets Buffalo area

But an oscillation to the south of Buffalo occurs overnight in short order from a temporary subtle wind shift to more west-southwest.

If this small shift occurs, it lessens the total overnight accumulation in any one location in the warning area, with a maximum of 4-7 inches in a smaller area closer to Buffalo and immediate suburbs northeast, east and just south of the city by dawn.

This moderate overnight accumulation will be complicated by stronger winds at 20-30 mph with a few gusts of 40, which may produce near whiteouts before and into the morning drive. Snowfall rates will be moderate to occasionally heavy within the band, and there may be a rumble of thunder.

During the morning, the band will trek northward again, with southwest winds coming down a tad to 15-25 mph, still causing blowing and drifting within the band.