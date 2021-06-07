Don Paul: It's not the heat, it's the humidity

However, this front will tend to stall nearby, just to our southwest. That proximity would continue the threat of some scattered and occasional showers, especially south and southwest of Buffalo.

Dew points will subside a few degrees later this week into the weekend, though the core of the truly less-humid air appears likely to stay to our north. Under more cloud cover Thursday and Friday, temperatures will drop off a few degrees to the upper 70s/low 80s, with a light east-northeast wind. By the weekend, readings should be in the more seasonable upper 70s with a reduced threat of just a few showers, mainly to the south, and at least partial sunshine.

With a return to moderate humidity and plenty of rain-free time, the weekend is currently shaping up to be rather pleasant.