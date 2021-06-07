Don Paul: It's not the heat, it's the humidity

Actually, it will be a combination of heat and humidity which, while shy of meeting “heat wave” consecutive 90-degree day standards, will be making for a quite uncomfortable stretch of days in Western New York. With lighter winds and higher humidity, the ability of our bodies to cool themselves through evaporation of perspiration from our skin is greatly reduced.
Already, the difference between weekend dew points and Monday’s dew points is readily apparent. When you step outside you can immediately feel the change, with dew points having gone from the mid-50s into the mid-60s. The lighter Lake Erie breeze is noticeable, and it will become even lighter by Tuesday and especially Wednesday. This model image of Wednesday’s near surface winds tells the story.
The wind barbs indicate wind speeds of just 5-10 mph. As for the dew points, they will be drawing near to the threshold of what meteorologists would consider oppressive for our region, 70, as depicted in the American GFS model on Wednesday.
With more cloud cover on Tuesday and Wednesday, the photochemical reaction that produces excessive ozone in the afternoon and early evening heat may be reduced. The ozone-producing reaction requires fairly abundant sunshine.
Higher humidity will lend to the formation of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly along the edge of the weakened lake breeze. That edge acts as a boundary that increases lift in the atmosphere. This can be seen in modeled Monday early evening conditions. Coverage initially will be sparse, with an isolated downpour to the south possible.
By Tuesday, with dew points nudged up even a bit higher, coverage will increase a bit. A few showers and storms may even reach the Niagara Frontier.
The main potential problem with these thinly scattered showers and thunderstorms will be weak winds aloft. Such winds will assure slow movement to any cells, meaning longer duration over a given location, allowing for isolated very heavy downpours. These are modeled winds at 10,000 feet altitude.
While isolated, these downpours could produce localized poor drainage or even flash flooding.
By Wednesday, a cold front will begin sinking southward toward Western New York. This may increase the coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms to some extent, especially over higher terrain to the south, and again with the threat of isolated intense downpours.
However, this front will tend to stall nearby, just to our southwest. That proximity would continue the threat of some scattered and occasional showers, especially south and southwest of Buffalo.
Dew points will subside a few degrees later this week into the weekend, though the core of the truly less-humid air appears likely to stay to our north. Under more cloud cover Thursday and Friday, temperatures will drop off a few degrees to the upper 70s/low 80s, with a light east-northeast wind. By the weekend, readings should be in the more seasonable upper 70s with a reduced threat of just a few showers, mainly to the south, and at least partial sunshine.
With a return to moderate humidity and plenty of rain-free time, the weekend is currently shaping up to be rather pleasant.
In the meantime, with light winds and more humidity, mosquitoes are going to have an easier time finding us. It is a good idea to apply sunscreen first, and insect repellents last for more effective results. As far as the increased tick population goes, the hard-to-follow advice of tucking long pants into socks and wearing long-sleeved shirts still applies, as does the use of DEET insect repellent sprays, and staying away from brush and tall grass.
A more fundamental pattern change to cooler conditions appears to be shaping up next week, as we move toward the second half of the month. The extended range upper-air ensembles suggest the very warm ridge of high pressure will migrate to the west, allowing a cooler trough to temporarily set up shop in the east.
During the midmonth period, the Climate Prediction Center also favors probabilities for some cooling in the Northeast.
Going further out in time, the ensembles do not imply a long-term return to cool weather. Rather, the trend later in the month appears to be a more moderate pattern, with reduced warm ridging allowing for more comfortable conditions.