Don Paul: It will be a lackluster weekend with bits of snow, but next week will be warmer

April has gotten off to a slow start, with rain on five of the first seven days, and a trace of precipitation on the other two, including 0.1-inch of snow (typically Buffalo receives 1-inch of snow by April 8). Sunshine has been in limited supply, and Friday will end up being no different, and that can also be said for large portions of the weekend daylight hours. You can track cloud cover here.

With a cold upper level disturbance nearby, the atmosphere tends to become more unstable during afternoon heating, making spotty showers more likely. Friday afternoon could bring a couple of thunderstorms, mainly well inland. The stabilizing cool southwest breeze from 37-degree Lake Erie will tend to reduce shower coverage northeast of the lake, with more activity well inland to the south and southeast. (Incidentally, the 37-degree lake temperature is a marker for a relatively mild spring so far, because it’s a solid 3 degrees warmer than average.)

This kind of instability shower coverage tends to dissipate overnight without the sun’s heating. It will be returning, with sparse coverage during Saturday, preceded by some sunny breaks and accompanied by a chilly 15-25 mph southwest wind by afternoon. Late Saturday night, another cold disturbance will trigger more widespread snow shower activity. The cold air will make for more numerous snow showers over higher elevations, with spotty hilltop accumulations of an inch or so. Both Saturday and Sunday will be a little colder than Friday. Daytime highs will range from 40 on some hills to 44-46 at lower elevations, with a west-northwest breeze of 12-18 mph. Unlike Saturday, most of Sunday's snow and mixed shower activity will be in the morning.

Monday will bring the start of a thermal turnaround, with a warm front approaching from the south.

This southerly flow will allow high temperatures to return to near 60.

The problem with this frontal boundary is that there is poor model agreement as to its placement by Tuesday through Thursday. While Monday should be dry, the front’s proximity will increase the chances for scattered showers at times beginning later Tuesday night, depending on how close the front is to Western New York. Due to the higher uncertainty on the front’s position, it is prudent to include at least some chance for showers during parts of Tuesday through Thursday, though all-day rains are not indicated.

Warmer temperatures are higher confidence, with highs well into the 60s and possibly reaching 70 or a little higher by Thursday.

After dealing with the warm front, the storm system will send its cold front through the region Thursday night, and we’ll be breezy and seasonably cooler behind the front during Friday, with a high reaching the low 50s.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Fortunately, the seven-day precipitation estimate from the Weather Prediction Center is not overly impressive for our region, if it holds. .25-.50 inches of rain over seven days doesn’t add up to much.

The bigger problem with the plains storm system next week will be its potential to produce more violent storms in its warm sector of circulation. It is unusual for the Storm Prediction Center to outline three consecutive days of severe storms risk so far in advance.

The energized subtropical jet stream coming in off cooler than average Pacific equatorial waters due to La Nina’s persistence continues to intersect unusually warm and moist southerly inflow off the Gulf of Mexico, fueling one severe storm outbreak after another. The Gulf’s excess heat appears to have ties with the warming climate. Fortunately for us, this early in the season the Great Lakes tend to be too far north for so much severe weather potential. We’ll have to monitor the dynamics at our latitude by mid and late spring, at which time they migrate farther north.

The next round of cooling, which begins next Friday, currently appears to have some staying power in the following week, as seen in upper air pattern ensembles.

Pollen count

Showers do tend to cleanse the air we breathe of pollen grains, depending on their coverage and intensity, limiting pollen travel on the wind. So, there’s that to be said for wet days. While no pollen count is done locally, Pollen.com and some other companies do make pollen estimates with the information provided by agronomists, other plant experts and meteorologists. In our region, the current most common culprits are maple alder, and elm pollens, and this is the five-day pollen count forecast.

If it has crossed your mind our warming climate may have some connection with longer allergy seasons, your guess is correct. Climate Central has gathered growing season data for entire nation, and their findings for the Buffalo region should confirm your suspicions.

Similar trends are equally evident across the country.

If you don’t know what makes you sneeze or wheeze, your doctor has more testing tools at the ready. As to what medications to take, both your doctor and pharmacist can be of great assistance. If you’re trying over the counter remedies first, you can take advantage of the free expertise of your pharmacist.

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.