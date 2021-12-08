Don Paul: If you’re expecting persistent wintry weather, you’ve come to the wrong month

What is really needed to transport consistently cold air into the Midwest, Great Lakes and northeast is upper level blocking high pressure over Greenland and closer to the West Coast and Alaska, as depicted here by meteorologist Joe Cioffi.

But there is good agreement in the ensembles what we’re going to be experiencing is the absence of blocking over Greenland or near the West Coast, with the pattern looking more like this around the 22 to 24th of the month.

With such a pattern a stronger polar vortex remains farther north, trapping most true polar air in the polar region over much of the northern hemisphere.

Remember, as I’ve written several times in the past, it takes a weaker, disrupted polar vortex to drop farther south and deliver truly persistent wintry weather.