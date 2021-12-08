Don Paul: If you’re expecting persistent wintry weather, you’ve come to the wrong month

Nature will soon be putting aside the seasonable chill which set in prior to that unfortunate event at the stadium Monday night, and which will continue into Thursday. It’s not midwinter cold, but it’s been a little colder than average for a few days. Tuesday’s high of 33 ran below the normal high of 40. It may even look more wintry, with some midweek wintry light snow, on top of some locally moderate to heavy lake snow south of the metro area and in the Southern Tier.
Check out Tuesday evening’s snow totals here. Prior to that, 12.3 inches had fallen Monday just outside of Kennedy, in Chautauqua County. Buffalo’s seasonal snowfall is now at a little over 5 inches, running 8 inches below average.
In any case, none of this constitutes the shape of things to come in the near or more distant future this month. After some more seasonably cold readings on Thursday, the advent of a warmer air mass may set off a light mix of snow and rain or even a bit of freezing rain for a portion of Thursday night.
Following passage of a warm front, readings will climb to the mid-upper 40s by Friday afternoon, with a few showers possible.
We’ll be watching a much stronger low pressure storm system by Saturday. This deep low will bring us periods of showers and high temperatures soaring into the low 60s. More importantly, there will be the potential for strong to high winds Saturday and Saturday night. First the southerly winds may gust to over 50 mph along the Lake Erie shoreline ahead of the storm’s cold front, and then gust to 50-60 mph out of the southwest following a cold frontal passage.
The cooler air behind the cold front will be strictly Pacific in origin, meaning temps will remain above average. A few rain and wet snow showers may be triggered Saturday night in the strong winds, but Sunday looks partly sunny, windy and seasonably mild. Note the absence of any arctic air anywhere in the lower 48 states on Sunday.
These Wednesday temperatures demonstrate there is abundant cold air if you travel far enough north in Canada, but there are no atmospheric winds to steer it in our direction.
It’s not only a matter of surface winds keeping us mild. The upper level winds and building warm ridge of high pressure over much of the nation will be telling the story. Even as we look ahead a week, there are no hints of arctic air in the U.S. in the Weather Prediction Center temperature forecast.
This unseasonably mild pattern extends well past the seven-day forecast period. Let’s examine the extended range upper air forecast in the model ensembles by later next week. In the European mean, the very look of the pattern tells the story. There is unusually strong warm high pressure anchored near our vicinity, with the west to southwest flow cutting off any chance for an arctic entrance.
Even looking out further to the days just prior to Christmas, the Canadian ensemble upper air pattern still favors warm ridging in the east.
The American ensemble is in good agreement.
What is really needed to transport consistently cold air into the Midwest, Great Lakes and northeast is upper level blocking high pressure over Greenland and closer to the West Coast and Alaska, as depicted here by meteorologist Joe Cioffi.
But there is good agreement in the ensembles what we’re going to be experiencing is the absence of blocking over Greenland or near the West Coast, with the pattern looking more like this around the 22 to 24th of the month.
With such a pattern a stronger polar vortex remains farther north, trapping most true polar air in the polar region over much of the northern hemisphere.
Remember, as I’ve written several times in the past, it takes a weaker, disrupted polar vortex to drop farther south and deliver truly persistent wintry weather.
Here are the caveats. A persistent warm pattern can still break down briefly if a strong, short wave of low pressure crosses the country, delivering a quick, wintry hit. And, nothing is to say this warm ridging in the east will persist indefinitely, and no polar vortex disruption will occur toward January. In fact, seasonal forecast specialist Dr. Judah Cohen sees a few hints such a disruption may occur later in the month in the form of what he calls a “stretchy” polar vortex, rather than a strong circumpolar vortex.
I should add Cohen, while being a winter lover, does not engage in “wishcasting” by cherry-picking the data.
In the meantime, evidence of more persistent warmth shows up in a quite rare outlook of greater than 90% probability for warmer-than-average temperatures around here most days in the 6-10 and 8-14 day Climate Prediction Center outlooks.
Of course, this is sad news for skiers and ski resorts. However, milder weather may aid in keeping indoor spaces better ventilated to lessen, somewhat, the viral load in our currently spiking Covid infection, hospitalization and mortality rates, heightened by inadequate vaccination and masking resistance (I should add I just spent a few days in New York City visiting my daughter, where vaccination is higher, masking is almost universal indoors and in crowded outdoor spaces — done cheerfully — and infection rates are a small fraction of what they are in Western New York).