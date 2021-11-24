Don Paul: Holiday's mild start will make a quick exit

Wednesday's warmup is underway, with a downslope southerly breeze bringing temperatures up to the mid- to upper 40s on the Niagara Frontier and the low 40s in the Southern Tier, all under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Nationally, weather conditions for air travel on the biggest travel day have presented no real problems at any major airline hub.

Back on Monday, there was good model agreement on our local Thanksgiving Day showers ahead of a cold front holding off until afternoon, giving YMCA Turkey Trot runners a free meteorological ride. You might think the closer you get to an event, the greater confidence would exist in the forecast. As of this writing on Wednesday, that is not the case. Models have sped up the onset of Thanksgiving showers into the morning hours, and there is poor agreement between the models as to onset time and amount of shower coverage. This particular model has widespread showers arriving by 5 to 6 a.m., then breaking up to just a few spotty showers in time for the event.