Don Paul: Holiday weekend weather slowly improves

Memorial Day, as has been previously forecast, is going to be the nicest of the three holiday weekend days. While it will be a tad cooler than average, temperatures will be more seasonable, getting to 67-70. With a dome of high pressure nearly sitting on top of us, sunshine will be more abundant even with some scattered clouds around, humidity low, winds light and the UV index quite high when the sun’s out.

While these conditions will still be “cool for the pool” (except for little boys who think they’re immune to goosebumps), they will be very comfortable for Memorial Day ceremonies and parades.

Next week should be dry through Wednesday with slowly warming temperatures. Scattered and occasional showers and thunderstorms will begin to encroach on our region by late Wednesday night into Friday, and conditions will become muggier. By later in the week, we’ll be in the upper 70s with higher humidity following passage of a warm front to our north.

In general, the upper air pattern will be favoring warmer than average temperatures most days by midweek and into the following week. The Climate Prediction Center agrees with this pattern evolution, indicating greater probabilities for such a warming trend.