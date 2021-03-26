Don Paul: High winds exit; 50-50 weekend follows

By the time I went on the air at 11 p.m. Thursday on WIVB, newer guidance led me to feel more confident Western New York would escape the very worst-case scenario with high winds. By that, I mean some models had earlier been suggesting there could be a three-to-four-hour window in which peak gusts could frequently reach 65-plus mph, from late Friday morning into early afternoon. The late evening models brought the top wind values down to between 50 and 60 mph in peak gusts.

You might be surprised damage surveys reveal that extra 10 mph can add substantially to the number of downed trees, power outages, and the severity of Lake Erie shoreline flooding. So, as nasty as these winds have been, we have had slightly less of an event than it could have been. But make no mistake, the high wind warning verified, and damaging gusts have been widespread.

The early morning thunderstorms in my forecast materialized, and some of us, including me, got the early wake-up call I’d talked about. A tree in the back of our property took an explosively loud lightning hit, and burned for a few hours. A neighbor was kind enough to send a security camera video which recorded the strike: