Don Paul: High winds exit; 50-50 weekend follows

By the time I went on the air at 11 p.m. Thursday on WIVB, newer guidance led me to feel more confident Western New York would escape the very worst-case scenario with high winds. By that, I mean some models had earlier been suggesting there could be a three-to-four-hour window in which peak gusts could frequently reach 65-plus mph, from late Friday morning into early afternoon. The late evening models brought the top wind values down to between 50 and 60 mph in peak gusts.
You might be surprised damage surveys reveal that extra 10 mph can add substantially to the number of downed trees, power outages, and the severity of Lake Erie shoreline flooding. So, as nasty as these winds have been, we have had slightly less of an event than it could have been. But make no mistake, the high wind warning verified, and damaging gusts have been widespread.
The early morning thunderstorms in my forecast materialized, and some of us, including me, got the early wake-up call I’d talked about. A tree in the back of our property took an explosively loud lightning hit, and burned for a few hours. A neighbor was kind enough to send a security camera video which recorded the strike:
This is a tree on my/our property being struck by lightning early this morning. pic.twitter.com/3RXd8NAFOw— Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) March 26, 2021
However, it was a far worse hit that my friend James Spann, legendary meteorologist at the ABC affiliate in Birmingham, Ala., took. While he was on the air with wall-to-wall tornado coverage Thursday evening, his home in northeast Birmingham suffered major damage from a larger tornado. Fortunately, Spann's wife escaped unharmed. There was widespread destruction in the Alabama outbreak, and at least five fatalities occurred in the well-forecast and warned event.
With the passage of the deep low pressure system to our north and its trailing cold front, temperatures have tumbled and will head to the low 40s by late in the day. Overnight, readings will drop to the low-to-mid 30s by Saturday morning. As of this writing, gusts of 50 to 60 mph have been realized, and I received one unofficial report from a spotter of a 67 mph gust. The Buffalo Airport observatory measured a 7 a.m. gust of 60 mph associated with a fast-moving severe thunderstorm, unrelated to the widespread strong to high winds which developed behind the cold front.
Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sun, light winds and temperatures recovering to the low-to-mid 50s, which is a little above average. Sunday is a different story. Spotty showers are possible in the morning with more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
On a downslope southerly wind ahead of another storm system’s cold front, high temps will reach the upper 50s, but fall to the low-to-mid 30s by Monday morning. It also will be very windy behind the cold front, with a southwest wind increasing to 25-35 mph along with some gusts over 40 mph for several hours. The rain showers may actually end as a bit of wet snow or a mix late Sunday night, particularly over higher terrain.
Monday’s bright sunshine will help with the chilly low-to-mid 40s readings. The chill will quickly be replaced by warming readings on a downslope wind on Tuesday.
This will take our highs back to the low 60s on Tuesday and near 60 on Wednesday, but that warmup will be temporary as well. Another cold front will cross the region Wednesday night, and could bring a few rain and snow showers into Thursday. Thursday’s high temperatures will be in the cruel mid-to-upper 30s on April Fools Day. You can make of that what you will.
If you think at the start of April, we can expect such chill to be short-lived, you’re correct. During the six-to-10-day period, the Climate Prediction Center is at least showing a weakly positive probability of temperatures running above average most days.