Don Paul: Heat ebbs and flows over the next week

Late Wednesday morning, the Buffalo National Weather Service expanded its heat advisory to include all eight counties of Western New York, previously having focused on northern and eastern counties.

Heat indices in the afternoon will peak in the mid-upper 90s inland from near lakeshore regions, meaning the combination of more heat and humidity than was present Tuesday will pose an increased threat of heat illness to those more vulnerable due to occupation, poor health, age and lack of adequate ventilation. It will be comparatively more comfortable near the lakeshores and along the Buffalo waterfront.

One saving grace to this advisory will be its brevity. A cold front will be approaching our region this afternoon, bringing an air mass with somewhat cooler temperatures and lower humidity overnight and into the end of the work week.

It is longer-duration spells of steamy weather thath take a greater toll on human health, especially when nighttime temperatures don’t drop much. That will not be the case this time around.

The cold front also will trigger some scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, probably intensifying inland where the Lake Erie breeze will have less influence. Even with that breeze, a few prefrontal thunderstorms in the metro area and nearer the lake can’t be precluded.

The Storm Prediction Center projects a 5% risk for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds in a few spots just inland from the lake.

This is not a true tinderbox situation, and any severe storms should be isolated in nature, with the chance for a microburst (downburst of strong winds), and some downpours. All in all, such isolated severe weather would tend to be more likely toward Batavia, Warsaw and the Genesee Valley than near Lake Erie.

By Thursday, dry high pressure will be settling into western Michigan, bringing us a refreshing light west-northwest breeze and more comfortable dew points in the mid-50s, dropping back from Wednesday’s more sultry mid-upper 60s. Cooler temperatures will peak in the mid-70s.

Some warming returns Friday as a weak southwest flow boosts readings back to the low 80s, though humidity will remain moderate. With such a light breeze it will feel noticeably warmer under a sunny sky.

On Saturday, it will be noticeably warmer, with midsummer heat returning. A weak south-southwest flow will begin to boost humidity to accompany the heat.

The most comfortable locations will again be the lakeshores, where a wisp of a lake breeze may develop. But some inland locations may reach or edge above 90.

A stronger southwest breeze will develop on a very warm and humid Sunday, behind a warm front and ahead of a trailing cold front.

Temperatures inland from Lake Erie will reach the mid-upper 80s. The cold front is not currently indicated to produce any widespread severe weather, but we’ll still have to keep an eye on Sunday convection.

By Monday, we’ll be back into a refreshing air mass behind the cold front, with a northwest breeze .

The 7 a.m. temperature will be in the low 60s with an afternoon high in the low to mid-70s, accompanied by comfortable humidity.

We’ll gain just a couple of degrees on a beautiful Tuesday and return to the 80-82 range by next Wednesday. In the extended range upper air ensembles, some warming can be expected to return to our region toward the end of the month, around June 30.

In the meantime, the seven-day precipitation projection from the Weather Prediction Center suggests gardeners and growers will need to water, with paltry rainfall totals indicated even with some occasional spotty convection.

Dust Bowl extremes do not disprove long-term warming tied to climate change

It has long been an argument of warming climate denialists that the extremes of the Dust Bowl years, hotter than most readings currently observed, disprove the human activities-linked climate warming underway since the 1980s. After all, some of the hottest U.S. temperatures ever recorded occurred in 1936 in these NOAA records cited by denialist Anthony Watts.

Between 1930 and 1936, one of the most extreme and deadliest megadroughts was underway, gripping the Plains and occasionally expanding eastward. These extremes were part of natural weather variability rather than linked to an increase in greenhouse gases, which had not yet become impactful during that decade. The severity of the drought’s effects was further abetted by poor agricultural practices leading to horrific soil erosion with deep plowing exposing topsoil to howling, hot winds creating the destructive dust storms.

The link between dry soil and temperature extremes is indisputable. Dry air both heats and cools more readily. Many of the Dust Bowl winters also recorded some of the coldest readings on record, particularly in the winter of 1935-36.

Natural variability is still a key element in extreme weather. However, what has been occurring since the 1980s is an increase in extreme weather exacerbated by human activity in the burning of fossil fuels and agricultural practices that have caused large increases in greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, methane and even water vapor. Through exhaustive study and a constantly growing database, this lengthy period of global warming – far exceeding the Dust Bowl years – was well-predicted even by more primitive climate models in the 1980s, directly linking the increase in greenhouse gases to the warming. In fact, it appears the earlier climate models under-predicted the amount of warming that has followed. The ongoing warming also has increased the mean volume of water vapor in the atmosphere over temperate and moist regions through increased evaporation.

In most case histories, global warming is not the cause of extreme weather events, but it has greatly increased the probabilities of most such events amidst natural variability. The scientific irony here is the good agreement between climate scientists, atmospheric chemists, physicists and cosmologists that were it not for the increase in greenhouse gases, the current stage of Earth’s orbital eccentricities and slightly reduced received solar irradiance would have been producing slight global cooling during these recent decades. The ongoing warming is not part of natural variability. Record high temperatures exceed record low temperatures by a ratio of greater than 2:1. In a balanced climate dependent on natural variability, the ratio would be 1:1.

