Don Paul: Heat domes not our worry? Not so fast

Before we get to the main topic of this article on climate and extreme weather, we’ll take a look at our local weather and the likelihood of more widespread rain setting up for Thursday. A cold front dropping across Western New York on Wednesday will come to a near halt and provide a pathway for ripples of low pressure and more frequent intermittent rounds of showers and thunderstorms by Thursday, following more thinly scattered activity later on Wednesday. However, a few of late Wednesday’s storms in the Southern Tier may become severe.
Locally heavy downpours will be possible Thursday, with some potential for poor drainage flooding.
In addition to moisture associated with the frontal boundary, some of Elsa’s moisture may reach our region as well.
Temperatures will dip into the 70s on the cooler side of the front, but humidity will remain high. Showers will diminish by Friday, and the weekend looks dry on the Niagara Frontier, with limited sunshine. However, a few showers will still be possible both days over the hilly terrain to the south.
It may seem we would have a lower risk of a heat dome of stacked high pressure setting up over us than, say, in the Pacific Northwest. That might sound reasonable to Western New Yorkers in light of where the deadly heat wave of a week ago occurred. But until that catastrophic event, the people of the Pacific Northwest felt they lived in an unlikely venue for such a disaster. CBS Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli outlined just how extraordinary the scope of the heat dome was.
During the heat wave, Portland set all=time records of 112 and 116 degrees, the hottest temperatures ever observed there. Seattle-Tacoma Airport hit a hottest-ever 108. And far to the north, Lytton, British Columbia, recorded a temperature of 121 degrees Fahrenheit, the hottest temperature ever observed anywhere in Canada.
The average high in Seattle on its 108 degree day was 74. Portland’s current average high is 80, which is identical to Buffalo’s average. So, you can see why millions of people, despite excellent advance lead time forecasting, could still be feeling caught off guard by such unprecedented deadly heat, and the heat dome that caused it. In fact, because of its temperate summers with Pacific marine influence, Seattle has been surveyed as the least air-conditioned large city in the U.S. Despite the proximity to chilly Pacific waters, one of the most striking extremes occurred in Quillayute, Wash., where the old record of 99 was smashed by a new all-time high of 110 degrees. Amazingly, Quillayute is on the edge of the Hoh Rain Forest on the Olympic Peninsula, just 3 miles from the Pacific Ocean. (Ever notice how often I’ve written Buffalo has never hit 100 because of Lake Erie’s marine influence? To that, I now say “hmmm.”)
How it works: A high-pressure heat dome traps the heat in a deep layer, with sinking motion from the weighty high pressure compressing the air mass, which further heats and dries it. As I wrote in August of 2018 here in The Buffalo News, there is strengthening data suggesting such episodes of high latitude blocking may be on the increase due to arctic warming: “There is also growing evidence that arctic warming is having several climate and weather impacts elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere. The warming may be weakening the polar jet stream which can allow it to buckle into a "blockier" pattern of more ridges and troughs more often locked in place for weeks and months at a time. When a blocking pattern develops, parts (not all) of the globe can have longer periods of drought, or cold, or heat, or wet conditions. This is a theoretical impact, subject to more research.” While still not conclusive, the evidence has grown stronger for this relationship in studies completed since I wrote that article three years ago.
The heating was aided and abetted by clear skies associated with the dome, with the marine layer penetrating no farther than the coastline.
Since this event was truly unprecedented, the forecasting of its intensity and persistence became more difficult because there was no historical analog with which to compare it. Under the dome, there is also increased pollution, including particulates, ozone and gases from wildfire smoke trapped near the surface. Many of the fires sparked from dry thunderstorm lightning around the periphery of the dome.
As of July 1, Oregon reported 63 heat-related deaths, and Seattle’s King County reported 12 such deaths in just one day. Medical examiners from British Columbia, Washington and Oregon had totals of hundreds of heat-related deaths, with more than 480 in British Columbia alone over just three days.
Extended range upper-air ensembles show anomalously hot high pressure ridging again by this weekend over both the desert southwest and, again, near the Pacific Northwest but this time farther inland to the east.
The relevance to the Great Lakes and our region should be made clear. In 1995, the Chicago area suffered high mortality from a disastrous heat wave, as detailed by the National Weather Service.
With such previously rare and disastrous weather extremes becoming more common in our warming climate, the chances for such events are increasing even in the Great Lakes. Heat domes and droughts did occur at irregular intervals long before the human activity-driven warming accelerated. These previous extremes were driven by what we call natural variability in weather and climate.
