Don Paul: Heat domes not our worry? Not so fast

How it works: A high-pressure heat dome traps the heat in a deep layer, with sinking motion from the weighty high pressure compressing the air mass, which further heats and dries it. As I wrote in August of 2018 here in The Buffalo News, there is strengthening data suggesting such episodes of high latitude blocking may be on the increase due to arctic warming: “There is also growing evidence that arctic warming is having several climate and weather impacts elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere. The warming may be weakening the polar jet stream which can allow it to buckle into a "blockier" pattern of more ridges and troughs more often locked in place for weeks and months at a time. When a blocking pattern develops, parts (not all) of the globe can have longer periods of drought, or cold, or heat, or wet conditions. This is a theoretical impact, subject to more research.” While still not conclusive, the evidence has grown stronger for this relationship in studies completed since I wrote that article three years ago.