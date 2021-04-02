Don Paul: Harsh April start not a harbinger for Easter and beyond

This lack of demonstrable persistence demonstrates why I remain less than a fan of monthly outlooks, because they can suggest an oversimplified pattern dominance. This is the April temperature probability map from the Climate Prediction Center:

While I agree we’ll probably end up with monthly temperatures running above average in the mean, I still see some periodic cooldowns interrupting the overall mild pattern.

***

In weather forecasting news, there is now a fully revamped American GFS model, released after extensive testing, just last week. The previous-generation GFS had gained a reputation for often giving less-accurate forecasts than those offered by the vaunted European/ECMWF model. These deficiencies in the GFS were real enough, though often overblown in social media by weather hobbyists who suggested the superiority of the ECMWF was all-but-constant. It wasn’t, and our previous GFS beat the ECMWF on quite a number of occasions this past winter in our region.

The new GFS will look identical in format, which is mostly a good thing for meteorologists who have to assimilate so much data each working day.