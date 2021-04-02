Don Paul: Harsh April start not a harbinger for Easter and beyond

April started out as expected, with its none-too-promising forecast verifying. There was the snow, minor in accumulation, but impactful for drivers in low0visibility afternoon squalls.
Then, there were the overnight lows on Friday morning ranging from Buffalo’s 24 to Little Valley’s 13. While these were not near-record lows, they proved to be annoyingly cold nonetheless.
This unseasonable chill will be initially slow to exit, but exit it will. While Friday’s highs will still run well below average in the upper 30s, the Friday night low will only run a few degrees below the average of 32. On Saturday, readings will edge up to the mid-upper 40s on a southwest flow. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds, along with a breeze of 15-22 mph in the afternoon, so there will still be a bit of a chill in the air. By late in the day and into the evening, a few thinly scattered very light showers may show up for a short while.
While the breeze will be coming in off a cold Lake Erie, the actual Buffalo Lake Erie temperature (courtesy of a mostly warm March) is now up to 37 degrees, which is 4 degrees above average for the date.
Easter Sunday looks just fine. For sunrise services, readings will start out in the mid-upper 30s under a partly sunny sky. As the day progresses, the sky will become mainly sunny, and highs will reach the mid 50s, which is above the average of 50. The breeze will be much lighter than during Saturday.
Looking into next week, there may be a few sparse-coverage lighter showers Monday night and Tuesday, and a few more Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain totals over the next seven days will probably range from just .25-.50 inch, so this year continues to run with significantly below-average precipitation.
Warming temperatures will dominate next week, starting in the upper 50s Monday and working up to the mid 60s by midweek.
Extreme or unusual warmth is not showing up in the extended range, but the upper air pattern showing up in ensembles does favor milder than average readings over a large part of the central and eastern U.S. much of the time next week. Warmer high pressure ridging in the east rebuilds.
Support Local Journalism
However, these same ensembles show the eastern ridge isn’t persistent enough to preclude some downs as well as ups with temperatures heading into midmonth. By next weekend, some limited cooling (not as cold as what we’ve had April 1-2) in the east appears more likely.
This lack of demonstrable persistence demonstrates why I remain less than a fan of monthly outlooks, because they can suggest an oversimplified pattern dominance. This is the April temperature probability map from the Climate Prediction Center:
While I agree we’ll probably end up with monthly temperatures running above average in the mean, I still see some periodic cooldowns interrupting the overall mild pattern.
***
In weather forecasting news, there is now a fully revamped American GFS model, released after extensive testing, just last week. The previous-generation GFS had gained a reputation for often giving less-accurate forecasts than those offered by the vaunted European/ECMWF model. These deficiencies in the GFS were real enough, though often overblown in social media by weather hobbyists who suggested the superiority of the ECMWF was all-but-constant. It wasn’t, and our previous GFS beat the ECMWF on quite a number of occasions this past winter in our region.
The new GFS will look identical in format, which is mostly a good thing for meteorologists who have to assimilate so much data each working day.
The difference is in the new physics and sampling that will be run off the supercomputers at the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Prediction. The GFS now incorporates far greater vertical depth, reaching up to 50 miles altitude — far higher than the previous version — which affords more reliability on the structure and strength of the jet streams which transport weather systems around the globe, and how much those systems may be strengthened by very fast jet stream velocities. The previous GFS had a tendency to overpredict precipitation amounts and get the timing of events wrong, typically too fast. In extensive in-house testing, NWS Director Dr. Louis Uccellini reports the new GFS greatly outperformed the old GFS, though it still appears it lags a little behind the European over the long haul. (The European Center for Medium Range Weather Forecasting has had superior funding for computer “crunch power” from many resources and nations.)
The new GFS does better with weather extremes, as well as with more mundane storm systems. Uccellini noted there was a stretch during testing of eight consecutive days this winter in which the GFS outperformed the ECMWF.
This upgrading is part of the Next Generation Global Prediction System undertaken by NOAA. Click here for more details on this important upgrade.