Don Paul: From frigid to just cold and then back again

It’s been a few years since Buffalo recorded a subzero low temperature. Friday morning’s low wasn’t even the coldest reading Buffalo has had this winter, after having reached 3 degrees on Jan. 16. Outlying areas, though, plunged into the depths on Friday, including -10 degrees at Olean and Wellsville.
Only some partial cloud cover might provide enough insulation to keep the minus sign from showing up in Buffalo. However, light winds and more clearing Friday night might just get us our first subzero low in a while. Fresh snow cover is reflective, and with a mostly clear sky and not much of a breeze, readings could take a 5- to 10-degree dip from this past night.
A southwest flow on Saturday will boost readings to the mid and upper 20s in the afternoon, with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. While temperatures will be edging up, so will the windspeeds, producing more wind chill in the afternoon as they approach 15-20 mph. The afternoon wind chill will be in the range of 9-14 degrees. During Saturday evening, the brisk southwest flow will bring a brief period of lake-effect snow into or near the metro area before settling farther south by Sunday morning as winds veer to westerly.
It appears Saturday night accumulations will be in the 1-2 inch range. Lake Erie remains mostly wide open as of Thursday, with total ice cover of 17.42%, mainly in the southwestern third of the lake.
On Sunday, a light breeze will veer from the west to the northwest, producing scattered lake snow showers with no major accumulations.
Heading into the weekend, you would guess correctly there has been dramatic improvement in ski conditions following our major snowstorm, with more powder and packed powder than we’ve experienced in quite some time, along with necessary machine grooming.
For snowmobilers, trail condition information is harder to come by, but here are two useful links: wyrk.com/snowmobile-trails-wny/ and tourchautauqua.com/play/snowmobiling.
Those heading to Kansas City should have a smooth flight and good pregame and game-time conditions. Under a partly cloudy sky, the Saturday afternoon high will be in the low 40s, and temperatures will slowly fall through the 30s during the game. A west-southwest breeze will average only 7-14 mph.
Back in Western New York, Sunday highs will be in the low 20s, but should climb to the upper 20s on Monday and Tuesday. There are no potent storm systems currently indicated to cross our region in the next seven days. In advance of a cold front, snow showers will develop with a weak low during Tuesday, and behind that front we’ll be back into the deep freeze next Wednesday, for a day or two.
Looking at the newest extended range guidance, the upper-air pattern will continue to favor below-average temperatures most days for some time to come. It doesn’t appear we’ll stay as cold as we are right now overall, but there are no signs of a return to a warm upper level high pressure ridge residing in the eastern U.S. as was the case in December.
Seasonal specialist Dr. Judah Cohen also sees some persistence to this pattern in his latest tweet.
But the Climate Prediction Center at least sees signs of enough moderation in early February to classify our temperature probabilities as closer to normal. That’s not mild, and it’s more than cold enough for snow, but it’s not the deep freeze, either.
***
While there is now high confidence among atmospheric chemists and volcanologists the catastrophic eruption of the Tonga volcano has not released nearly enough sulfur dioxide and particulates into the upper atmosphere to produce temporary global cooling, there have been other fascinating consequences in addition to the tragic damage in the region.
The explosion shock waves produced tsunami waves not just in the Pacific, but in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Mediterranean as well. One primary reason the Tonga eruption will not have the impact of 1991’s Mt. Pinatubo in the Philippines is the brevity of its eruption, lasting just a few minutes compared to the days during which Pinatubo spewed 20 million tons of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere.
The blast produced a shock wave beyond nearly all others ever measured, according to atmospheric physicists. It extended more than 60 miles in height, and circled the globe at more than 600 mph. But, then it circled the globe many times, rather than in a single impact. The tsunami waves reaching Japan, Chile, and the U.S. West Coast were nearly as significant as the local tsunami. But those detected in the Atlantic did not result from waves traversing around the southern tip of South America. The atmospheric shock waves generated the distant waves in other oceans, not the eruption itself. Brian McNoldy, a senior atmospheric researcher at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, helped trace what has been an unprecedented measured and repeated global pressure wave from a volcanic eruption.
# # #
