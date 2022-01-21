Don Paul: From frigid to just cold and then back again

While there is now high confidence among atmospheric chemists and volcanologists the catastrophic eruption of the Tonga volcano has not released nearly enough sulfur dioxide and particulates into the upper atmosphere to produce temporary global cooling, there have been other fascinating consequences in addition to the tragic damage in the region.

The explosion shock waves produced tsunami waves not just in the Pacific, but in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Mediterranean as well. One primary reason the Tonga eruption will not have the impact of 1991’s Mt. Pinatubo in the Philippines is the brevity of its eruption, lasting just a few minutes compared to the days during which Pinatubo spewed 20 million tons of sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere .

The blast produced a shock wave beyond nearly all others ever measured, according to atmospheric physicists. It extended more than 60 miles in height, and circled the globe at more than 600 mph. But, then it circled the globe many times, rather than in a single impact. The tsunami waves reaching Japan, Chile, and the U.S. West Coast were nearly as significant as the local tsunami. But those detected in the Atlantic did not result from waves traversing around the southern tip of South America. The atmospheric shock waves generated the distant waves in other oceans, not the eruption itself. Brian McNoldy, a senior atmospheric researcher at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, helped trace what has been an unprecedented measured and repeated global pressure wave from a volcanic eruption.