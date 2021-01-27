Don Paul: Frigid cold coming, but no blizzard

We were set up for this potential if a high wind event came along. I wrote this in a 2017 article: “As for snow prior to the blizzard, even in November 1976 we had 31 inches at the airport, followed by 61 inches in December, and 68 inches in January. We were already in trouble before the blizzard, as the National Guard had been called in to aid in clearing snow from city streets before the terrible conditions were in the forecast. Thirty-three of the city’s 79 plows were out for maintenance, no doubt from the wear and tear of all the previous snow events.”

When a powerful cold front swept across the region late that Friday morning, it was trailed by high winds with frequent gusts for hours of 46-69 mph. The snow piled up on Lake Erie was blasted across towns and cities closer to the lake, especially Buffalo. But it wasn’t lake snow which buried locations far inland. The snow on land to the east was also picked up and driven into blinding blowing snow and packed drifts. The late January 1977 upper air pattern displays a classically disrupted polar vortex, with a strong piece of it sinking close enough to the Great Lakes to do us in.