Don Paul: Frigid cold coming, but no blizzard

The blizzard reference comes to mind because Jan. 28 is the 44th anniversary of the once-in-a-lifetime Blizzard of ’77. I’ll have more on that historical event later in the article.
Tuesday’s minor snow and ice went about as expected. This is a Tuesday forecast update I made in the comments section of my Monday article: “Lowering accumulation amounts in and near Buffalo, with mixed precipitation (sleet, maybe a bit of freezing rain) heading a few miles farther north than in Monday's guidance. City will see 1 to 2 inches, with 2 to 4 inches still possible farther north, especially toward Lake Ontario. Raw east breeze into early afternoon, untreated surfaces will be slick. Precipitation to the south of the metro area this afternoon will be spottier and lighter. Entire mix turns back to all snow toward the dinner hour with 1 to 2 inches of additional accumulations likely this evening across the region. Coldest air mass of the year arrives Thursday-Friday, with a high in the teens Friday.”
The highest total was 4.8 inches at Sanborn, with 2 to 3 inches more common north of the metro area. 1.8 inches fell at the airport. As expected very little measurable snow fell in ski country, with some freezing rain and drizzle dominating.
Now comes the coldest air mass of the winter, making its presence felt from Wednesday night through Saturday night. Thursday will probably be the coldest-feeling day with a somewhat stiffer breeze than on Friday. The northwest breeze on Thursday will run 15-20 mph with some gusts to 25. With a temperature in the upper teens, the wind chill will average close to 0, and run 0 to 5 on Friday. The occasional snow showers will be of the nuisance variety into Friday, with very limited moisture streaming in from Lake Huron from time to time, leading to spotty minor coatings. By Saturday, the wind will be very light with more sunshine, making the upper teens easier to take.
On Sunday, a developing area of low pressure will be moving to the east from southern Illinois toward the Atlantic coast.
While the primary low will move off the coast and become a strong ocean storm, it will extend a trough back toward our region later Sunday night into Monday night. This may send more widespread snow into the Southern Tier, and some light snow farther north as well, but current modeled accumulations don’t look impressive. The legend in this recent American GFS run indicates light snow.
The European model takes the storm track farther south, missing us altogether. Temps should be closer to 30 by Monday and into the low 30s by Tuesday or Wednesday next week.
On the topic of blizzards, I can’t guarantee there will be no blizzard warning issued for the remainder of the winter in Western New York. We can’t see that far ahead in any detail. But I can guarantee there will be no blizzard like the Blizzard of ’77. That storm was largely a ground blizzard, with ferocious winds picking up already-fallen snow and blasting it across the region, combined with deadly bitter cold. The incredible blowing snow was made possible by Lake Erie’s record early freeze on Dec. 14, with heavy snow building for weeks in December into January. Due to the prevailing bitter cold, the snow was of low density and easily windborne. A large portion of the region had already experienced 3 to 4 feet of snow accumulating.
We were set up for this potential if a high wind event came along. I wrote this in a 2017 article: “As for snow prior to the blizzard, even in November 1976 we had 31 inches at the airport, followed by 61 inches in December, and 68 inches in January. We were already in trouble before the blizzard, as the National Guard had been called in to aid in clearing snow from city streets before the terrible conditions were in the forecast. Thirty-three of the city’s 79 plows were out for maintenance, no doubt from the wear and tear of all the previous snow events.”
When a powerful cold front swept across the region late that Friday morning, it was trailed by high winds with frequent gusts for hours of 46-69 mph. The snow piled up on Lake Erie was blasted across towns and cities closer to the lake, especially Buffalo. But it wasn’t lake snow which buried locations far inland. The snow on land to the east was also picked up and driven into blinding blowing snow and packed drifts. The late January 1977 upper air pattern displays a classically disrupted polar vortex, with a strong piece of it sinking close enough to the Great Lakes to do us in.
It is estimated only around 12 inches of new snow fell during this disaster that killed 29 people, many of whom died of hypothermia in stalled cars. This is the only ground blizzard of this magnitude on record in Western New York, and a similar setup has not repeated since. Except … in February of 2015, Buffalo suffered its coldest month on record, with an average temperature of 10.9 degrees. By late in the month, there were 22 inches of low-density snow on the ground. That doesn’t match the 33 inches present when the 1977 storm started, but it would have been more than sufficient to produce a monumental ground blizzard if a high wind event came along. Since that’s only six years ago, I’m not about to say another deadly ground blizzard is impossible.
However, in an era of a warming climate with fewer truly persistent arctic air masses, the slim odds for such a storm are growing slimmer. With the prevailing upper air patterns this winter, a lengthy period of extreme cold and powdery snow is too unlikely for such a storm to occur in February or March.
As Dave Sage, retired NWS Buffalo meteorologist, told The Buffalo News in 2017, he estimates the Blizzard of '77 is a once-in-200 year event. While other weather extremes are multiplying in our warming climate, this particular kind of storm is becoming less likely.