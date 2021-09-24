Don Paul: First weekend of fall will feel like it

Even before the weekend got into gear, fall made its presence known with a heavier hand Friday morning. A band of wind-driven soaking lake-effect rain showed up across parts of the Niagara Frontier. Now that Buffalo National Weather Service radar is back on line, a few days ahead of schedule, you can see what it looked like.

There may even have been a few rumbles of thunder, with the warm lake and cold air aloft, along with a brisk southwest flow. For those near Lake Erie or Lake Ontario this weekend, conditions will be more favorable for a few waterspouts, mainly in the afternoon both days. At times, the lakes will be active this weekend, and satellite imagery will pick up on the lake dynamics in a 24/7 automatically updating loop.

The last thing we need right now is more rainfall, on top of the heavy totals from Wednesday into Thursday morning.