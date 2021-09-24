Don Paul: First weekend of fall will feel like it

Even before the weekend got into gear, fall made its presence known with a heavier hand Friday morning. A band of wind-driven soaking lake-effect rain showed up across parts of the Niagara Frontier. Now that Buffalo National Weather Service radar is back on line, a few days ahead of schedule, you can see what it looked like.
KBUF - Precipitation Depiction 11:11 AM EDT #nywx #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/UMOQDnDRBM— Don Paul (@donpaulbitsosun) September 24, 2021
There may even have been a few rumbles of thunder, with the warm lake and cold air aloft, along with a brisk southwest flow. For those near Lake Erie or Lake Ontario this weekend, conditions will be more favorable for a few waterspouts, mainly in the afternoon both days. At times, the lakes will be active this weekend, and satellite imagery will pick up on the lake dynamics in a 24/7 automatically updating loop.
The last thing we need right now is more rainfall, on top of the heavy totals from Wednesday into Thursday morning.
After Friday’s chilly wind gusting to 30 mph and occasional showers following the morning lake rain, Saturday will bring a few degrees moderation to 70-72 and a little less wind, before conditions become more unsettled again later in the afternoon. A reinforcing cold front will be approaching, setting off another round of showers and possible rumbles of thunder by mid- and late afternoon.
This also shows up well in a high-resolution model depiction of conditions toward 4 p.m.
A few showers may linger into Saturday evening.
Support Local Journalism
Sunday, the most favorable weather will occur during the tailgating hours. While a few stray showers may show up in the morning, there will also be some limited sunshine to start the day and dry time will dominate. Temperatures will start in the low 50s for the early tailgaters around 7 a.m., but quickly rise to 60-63 by noon. The southwest breeze will begin to increase noticeably by later in the morning.
The Sunday sky will be partly sunny, with more clouds building during the afternoon. Scattered lake-enhanced showers will be more likely in the afternoon, close to but not necessarily right over the stadium, as seen in a Canadian model.
The game-time temperatures will be 63-65, but a brisk west-southwest breeze will put a little chill in the shade. The wind will average 15-25, with some gusts to 30 mph during the game having some impact on kicking and passing. I’ll update this forecast on Saturday in the comments section beneath this article.
After just a chance of a few showers on a partly sunny Monday, the pattern will settle down nicely in our region the remainder of next week. Dry Canadian high pressure will dominate Tuesday-Friday. At this point, temperatures look seasonable, mainly upper 60s-70, and we may be in for the nicest stretch of weather we’ve had in a while.
The dry time will be useful. Buffalo has had more than 5.1 inches of rain this month as of early Friday, running more than 2 inches above average for the month.
In the extended range, the Climate Prediction Center is projecting a 50%-60% probability of our temperatures running above the average of the upper to mid-60s during the first week of October.
Keeping in mind extended range precipitation has greater uncertainty than temperatures, CPC is also projecting a moderate probability of below average rainfall during the same period.
The extended range upper air pattern in the ensembles gives good support to CPC’s thinking, with warm high pressure stacked close enough to our northwest to keep us mild.