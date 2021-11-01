Don Paul: First lake-effect snow this week will be measurable on hills

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

More lake snow and rain will fall Tuesday night in the Southern Tier. Some of the lake precipitation will contain those soft white pellets called graupel, which can generate lightning, so thunder should come as no surprise.

A number of the models look overdone for snow depth by Wednesday morning. This model is a blend of all the National Weather Service models, which looks more realistic. It shows as much as 2-4 inches on the ground on some of the highest elevations.

As you can see, coverage will be spotty and strictly elevation-driven. A few rain and non-accumulating snow showers will probably fall closer to Lake Ontario Tuesday night and Wednesday, and we could even see a couple of mixed showers reaching the metro area at times. Wednesday's high temps will range from the upper 30s well south to only the low to mid-40s on the Niagara Frontier, with less of a breeze midweek.