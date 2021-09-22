Don Paul: Fall makes a wet and dreary arrival in Western New York

Despite my frequent Old Farmers Almanac put-downs for their valueless weather forecasts, I’m going to do the publication another good turn with the Autumnal Equinox. They do a reasonably good job explaining recurring astronomical events, and there is even a brief explanation on why we’re only very close to equal amounts of daylight and darkness on the day of the equinox.

Wednesday at 3:20 pm EDT is the arrival time for this year’s equinox. While many of us associate fall with crisp weather, that’s not to be the case this year. Most of what rain falls in the next five days will fall Wednesday into early Thursday, as depicted by the Buffalo National Weather Service. As I wrote on Monday, I thought the rain totals then-projected by the Weather Prediction Center were running a little too high. These numbers, amounting to a fairly soaking rain, look more reasonable.

We’ll still – just barely – be on the warmer side of a slow-moving frontal boundary early Wednesday evening, so temperatures will hardly be taking a rapid plunge as fall arrives.