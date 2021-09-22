Don Paul: Fall makes a wet and dreary arrival in Western New York

Despite my frequent Old Farmers Almanac put-downs for their valueless weather forecasts, I’m going to do the publication another good turn with the Autumnal Equinox. They do a reasonably good job explaining recurring astronomical events, and there is even a brief explanation on why we’re only very close to equal amounts of daylight and darkness on the day of the equinox.
Wednesday at 3:20 pm EDT is the arrival time for this year’s equinox. While many of us associate fall with crisp weather, that’s not to be the case this year. Most of what rain falls in the next five days will fall Wednesday into early Thursday, as depicted by the Buffalo National Weather Service. As I wrote on Monday, I thought the rain totals then-projected by the Weather Prediction Center were running a little too high. These numbers, amounting to a fairly soaking rain, look more reasonable.
We’ll still – just barely – be on the warmer side of a slow-moving frontal boundary early Wednesday evening, so temperatures will hardly be taking a rapid plunge as fall arrives.
After more intermittent showers during daytime hours Wednesday with some isolated thunder possible, alternating with drier periods, showers will become more numerous Wednesday evening. There will be some pockets of heavier rain, and some more thunder may rumble in a few spots.
It looks somewhat doubtful to me, but WPC has much of Western New York at a 15% risk of excessive rainfall.
This limited risk would probably focus to the south of the metro area.
More scattered and occasional showers will be around Thursday, most numerous in the morning. Nearly all models are taking the more numerous showers toward the Genesee Valley and central New York in the afternoon, east of the metro area.
The cold front will be to our east, but the south-southwest flow on Thursday will keep readings in the mid-upper 60s rather than dropping further. Of course, humidity will remain high throughout this period.
By Friday, only a few lingering showers from a trailing area of low pressure in the northern Great Lakes may still be around, with more rain-free time. However, there will be a cool breeze and clouds will dominate much of the time.
Saturday will bring more sunshine in the morning, but clouds will tend to build by afternoon, and a few light showers may develop. Temperatures will be seasonable, nearing 70.
Early hints for Sunday, game day, point to a seasonably cool day, with a few showers possible in the afternoon due to the presence of a trough of low pressure over the northern Great Lakes.
The Canadian model is more pessimistic than the American or European models, with somewhat more numerous showers.
The game-time temperature will be in the mid 60s, with a slightly brisk west-southwest breeze in the range of 10-15 mph, with a few gusts to 20 possible.
In the extended range, the Climate Prediction Center is keeping readings in our region closer to average (seasonable mid-upper 60s) in both the six to 10 day and eight to 14 day temperature probability outlooks, going out to most days through Oct. 5.
However, the upper air ensemble means actually show the warm ridge now being displaced to the west central U.S. stretching back to the north and east, which would support moderation in early October.