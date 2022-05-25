Don Paul: Expect unsettled weather to finish workweek, but a fine holiday weekend is on the way

After a dry, milder Wednesday that began on the seasonably cool side, we’ll be seeing a gradual increase in cloud cover with comfortable humidity. Wednesday’s high should reach the mid- to upper-70s on a downslope southeast flow, a warming and drying breeze. Cloud cover Wednesday night will keep Thursday morning lows much milder than recent nights, bottoming out in the low-mid 60s, well above the average of 51.

During Thursday, moisture will begin to edge up, though humidity will become only moderate. Most of the day will be rain free, with just a few light, spotty showers possible.

A partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky along with a slightly stronger south-southwest breeze will boost the afternoon high to the upper 70s-80. Humidity will continue to slowly increase Thursday night, becoming marginally high toward Friday. The likelihood of scattered and occasional showers will also increase Friday morning.

During the afternoon, a few thunderstorms will join in the mix. A southwest flow off Lake Erie and more cloud cover will hold Friday’s high to the low-mid 70s, with moderate to marginally high humidity. That is a long way from truly muggy. The Buffalo Lake Erie temperature has now jumped to 60, which is an unusual 8 degrees above average.

Friday night into early Saturday, conditions will remain somewhat unsettled with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms exiting as a few light showers early on Saturday. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny with a light wind and seasonable temperatures topping off near 70.

Weak high pressure will keep Sunday mostly sunny and tranquil with a mild high in the upper 70s. By Memorial Day, a strengthening south-southwest flow will boost us into more summerlike temperatures, heading toward the mid 80s inland from Lake Erie.

During Tuesday and Wednesday, a building ridge of high pressure in the east will keep conditions summerlike, with daytime highs in the mid- to upper-80s, probably a bit cooler near the lakeshores. Humidity will be at least moderate, if not on the high side.

For boaters this weekend, there will be no thunderstorm hazards on any of the days. Wave heights will average 1-2 feet, possibly picking up a bit on a slightly breezier Memorial Day.

The Climate Prediction Center has the highest probability for above-average temperatures right over us during the 6-10 day outlook.

I have no reason to disagree with the CPC assessment, with upper air pattern ensemble means in good agreement for a warm ridge to be stacked up near our region late next week.

For those who find such conditions harder to take, the ensembles also suggest moderation in this very warm pattern by Friday and Saturday next week.

Another more active hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released its hurricane outlook for the upcoming season. It looks rather active, making this the seventh consecutive above-average Atlantic/Gulf basin season.

The ongoing La Nina in Pacific tropical waters lessens wind shear over the Atlantic, which is a disruptive force in tropical cyclone development. That is only one of a number of variables which impact such development. In the Gulf, we are observing extraordinary heat buildup in the waters even this early in the year, as well as excess warmth in Caribbean and tropical Atlantic waters. Here is NOAA’s outlook.

It should be remembered that while there are natural variabilities in hurricane activity cycles, our warming climate has a demonstrable connection with the warmer sea surface temperatures that are in place. With other variables in place, such as low wind shear, the warm waters present more heat energy and water vapor into the tropics, making hurricanes more likely to intensify.

In social media, you may see attempts by others to estimate how many landfalling hurricanes may occur in this season. In truth, there is little evidence such predictions show any real forecasting skill, and that’s why NOAA does not include such estimates.

