Don Paul: Easier week ahead, but winter is not in full retreat

Abundant sunshine Sunday helped boost Buffalo’s 10-degree-below-average low of 8 up to a 5-degree-above-average high of 37. Monday will end up with similar results. The afternoon high should reach at least 40, after a seasonably cold low of 13, though it wasn’t so seasonable in the Southern Tier. Jamestown started the day at minus-8, Angelica and Wellsville began at minus-10, and Olean bottomed out at minus-12. Buffalo itself has not had a subzero low in three years, which is a bit of an unusual zeroless stretch.

Despite highs of 19 and 20 on Friday and Saturday, our monthly mean temperature so far is .3 degree above average. That tiny surplus may grow a bit more in the next few days. The best news for the snow-weary is there are no major storms lined up in the week’s forecast. None is needed to maintain ski conditions for a little while. We’ve had 10.7 inches so far this month, most of that last Thursday. We’re up to 73.5 inches for the season, which is 8.4 inches above average to this date.