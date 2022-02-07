Don Paul: Easier week ahead, but winter is not in full retreat

Abundant sunshine Sunday helped boost Buffalo’s 10-degree-below-average low of 8 up to a 5-degree-above-average high of 37. Monday will end up with similar results. The afternoon high should reach at least 40, after a seasonably cold low of 13, though it wasn’t so seasonable in the Southern Tier. Jamestown started the day at minus-8, Angelica and Wellsville began at minus-10, and Olean bottomed out at minus-12. Buffalo itself has not had a subzero low in three years, which is a bit of an unusual zeroless stretch.
Despite highs of 19 and 20 on Friday and Saturday, our monthly mean temperature so far is .3 degree above average. That tiny surplus may grow a bit more in the next few days. The best news for the snow-weary is there are no major storms lined up in the week’s forecast. None is needed to maintain ski conditions for a little while. We’ve had 10.7 inches so far this month, most of that last Thursday. We’re up to 73.5 inches for the season, which is 8.4 inches above average to this date.
A minor setback moves in before Tuesday. A cold front will roll through our region Monday night, accompanied by some scattered light snow showers, with some limited lake-effect snow showers likely on a breezy and colder Tuesday.
West winds behind the front will become southwest and increase to 15-22 mph during the day. With readings back in the upper 20s, there will be more of a bite in the air, but not too many flakes.
Lake Erie ice cover growth is now reducing lake snow potential to some extent, but don’t be deceived into thinking the lake snow season is about over. Given a cold enough arctic air mass, the proper amount of low level humidity and the right southwest wind direction, there is still enough open water in the eastern part of the lake to produce significant lake snow.
Even with several milder days this week, ice cover will continue to grow, albeit more slowly, with cold nights and a few cold days.
On the whole, Great Lakes ice cover is up dramatically compared to the previous two winters, at 41.4%. Click here to see the ice cover this winter. The deeper lakes have little ice cover on the open waters. To compare, here is last winter's ice cover and the winter of 2020.
At this time, the winter of 2019 brought 40% coverage, with the last larger coverage winter being 2018.
There are always some people who choose to take unwise risks with unstable Lake Erie ice when it appears to be thicker and more widespread to the naked eye than in reality. [Related: a story from CNN on Sunday.]
A vigorous but moisture-starved area of low pressure passing to our north will bring a few snow and rain showers on a windy Wednesday, with readings moving back up to the upper 30s-40. Shovels can stay put.
Following another cold frontal passage, cold air may deepen enough for more numerous lake snow showers by Thursday, though no significant amounts are foreseen. Temps will be back in the low 30s, following Wednesday’s low 40s.
On Friday, a stronger low pressure system moving into the northern Great Lakes will bring very gusty southwest winds and some rain and snow showers ahead of the storm’s cold front, as temps head briefly to the mid-upper 30s. The mixed showers will turn to all snow showers behind the cold front Friday night into Saturday.
There may be a burst of snow with the passage of this front, and some lake snow is likely behind the front as true arctic air returns to our region. However, earliest indications point to a northwest flow behind the front, rather than southwest. That would favor multiple thin bands of some lake snow off Lakes Huron, Ontario and Erie. In such a flow, the Buffalo metro area seldom receives heavier lake snow.
It may be that briefer frontal burst of snow toward Friday night we’ll need to monitor for any impact on the evening commute, depending on its timing.
Temps will be dropping back on Saturday, and by Sunday we’ll be returning to the deep freeze, with a daytime high in the mid-upper teens.
You’ll have to warm your partner’s heart on Valentine's Day, because nature will provide only low 20s.
There still aren’t any signs of a lasting warm turnaround going out through mid-February. However, most days in the Climate Prediction Center's six- to 14-day outlook, while colder than average, will not be staying in the deep freeze.
Beyond this period, CPC seems some modest indications of milder temperature probabilities late in the month, in their experimental weeks three-four outlook.
It may not be the most robust sign of a pattern change, but at least the Canadian upper air ensemble seems most supportive by around Feb. 21-22.