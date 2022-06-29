Don Paul: Drier than it looks, and a big boost for NOAA forecasting power

Wednesday began with a reminder that looks can be deceiving. In my Tuesday night weathercasts, I’d forecast showers would still look impressive early Wednesday as they approached with a cold front from the northwest. That has been the case:

However, the front and its dynamics will be weakening as these showers gain entrance to our region, and the showers will go into a dissipating stage. They won’t disappear entirely, but modeling defines this trend clearly. There is the before stage, during late morning and there is the after stage, during the afternoon.

It’s not a matter of getting no rain. It’s more a matter of not getting nearly enough to counteract the recent dry period and reduced topsoil moisture during the last month.

We are in a key period in the growing season. The drying can be a good thing for cutting hay on dairy farms, but it requires some watering and irrigation for other more water-intensive crops and garden vegetation.

During Thursday, what was Wednesday’s cold front will move right back north as a warm front, allowing milder temperatures and more sunshine to return.

A light southwest breeze will keep readings in the mid-upper 70s by the waterfront but help boost highs to the low-mid 80s well inland, away from the 70 degree lake.

Friday will tend to be more on the sultry side, with a gustier southwest breeze bringing in some more heat and humidity behind a warm front and well ahead of the next cold front.

The wind will keep temps in the low 80s near Lake Erie and along the waterfront, but it will boost afternoon highs close to 90 well north and northeast of the metro area, nearer to Lake Ontario. Along the edge of the Lake Erie breeze to the south and southeast, a few late afternoon showers and thunderstorms could pop over the hilly terrain.

The timing of the cold front will help determine the rainfall potential with prefrontal convection. Right now, it appears frontal passage is more likely early on Saturday. Without daytime heating to energize showers and thunderstorms, this may reduce amounts and coverage, with the most favored locations for somewhat better coverage in the southern tier. This is seen in the European/ECMWF model.

Behind the front, some clearing will progress from northwest to southeast, with falling humidity. The afternoon high should be a seasonable 80.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with very low humidity and a high UV index. The afternoon high will reach the low 80s. With only a light breeze, some may find it slightly toasty.

The Fourth of July still looks partly sunny and seasonably mild with a high in the low 80s, but the forecast has grown just a bit trickier. While the American/GFS and Canadian GEM models keeps us dry, the ECMWF does try to pop a few spotty showers close to a weak disturbance during the day.

Even if these few showers materialize during the day, the ECMWF dries us out again for evening fireworks. Speaking of drying out, those igniting fireworks should be aware there may be a greater risk of brushfires this year due to drier vegetation.

A few more spotty showers will be possible from time to time during Tuesday and Wednesday, with seasonably mild temperatures and fairly comfortable humidity. Extended range upper air guidance continues to center the hot high pressure ridge over the west central U.S., keeping our region out of any prolonged heat waves.

There continues to be good news for us sneezers. Despite the absence of rain which can temporarily cleanse the air of pollen grains, pollen counts are currently low to medium and are forecast to stay that way through the weekend.

Normally, grass pollen hits me much harder in this season than it has this year.

Big boost for NWS supercomputer modeling power

On Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its National Weather Service announced a major upgrade to their multiple supercomputer centers and modeling capabilities. These new capacities should bring major improvements to our most important global model, the GFS, and a new higher resolution key hurricane model will go into use next year. While these massive supercomputers are in place and operating, NOAA has to undertake what amounts to a “shakedown period” for these new enhancements. All models tend to develop certain biases which pop up more frequently over time, and these biases must be determined in order to better fine tune the physics packages underlying the models before they go online, and into regular use. It may be a fair analogy to compare this to the lengthy shakedown cruises undergone by new Navy supercarriers before they get deployed. The details in these major upgrades are in this NOAA release.

