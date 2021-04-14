Don Paul: Downhill weather trend on the way

Hopefully you’ll have seized some of Wednesday’s sunshine by nightfall because it will be in rare supply around here for some days to come.
Wednesday’s mid- to upper 50s, while cool compared to last Thursday and Saturday’s 80s, will seem mild when stacked up against this Thursday and Friday’s mid- to upper 40s. Despite recent significant rain, some more is still needed for streamflow and water tables, and we’re going to get some of that, too.
Showers will develop later Wednesday night into Thursday morning. As a minor point of interest, by early Thursday a few wet snowflakes could mix in at the highest elevations, with upper 30s morning lows even near Buffalo.
Thursday will be gray and chilly with early rain giving way to fewer, intermittent showers and rain-free periods. High temps will only reach the mid- to upper 40s (low 40s on hilly terrain), with an afternoon southwest breeze of 12-18 mph adding to the chill.
Later Thursday night, some of the high-resolution models point to more widespread snow showers over higher terrain, though coverage in this model may be overstated.
More widespread, accumulating snow will be likely in eastern upstate New York and the interior of New England. Whether or not the scant accumulations on Western New York hills actually develop is problematic, but the higher amounts on the Green Mountains of Vermont have a greater probability with closer proximity to a vigorous low pressure system over southeast New England.
Some rain and hilly snow showers will still be around early Friday, with a lull in precipitation developing by mid-morning. More rain showers will return for a portion of the afternoon, with temps again topping off in the mid-40s, though with a lighter breeze than on Thursday it won't feel quite as raw.
Saturday will be mainly dry and temperatures will be more seasonable, getting back to the low to mid-50s. Clouds will still dominate, with only a few modeled sunny breaks.
A few spotty light showers may return Sunday, though the bulk of the day will be rain-free, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Readings should edge up a couple of degrees to the mid-50s.
We will be closer to 57-60 on Monday, with at least limited sunshine. Beyond that time, the American, European and Canadian models continue to toy with the idea of some snow in Western New York between Tuesday and Wednesday. I am skeptical myself, but these models have been showing something like this scenario for run after run, so I won’t rule it out. The most overdone, I think, is the American GFS depiction of the predawn hours of Wednesday.
If such snow develops, at this time of the year it is almost a given it would be elevation-driven, meaning little or none at lower elevations.
If it makes anyone feel better, at National Weather Service headquarters, the Weather Prediction Center is having none of this snow for next week. Owing to the model persistence, I can’t be quite as certain as they are of no snow at that time.
In any case, the NWS Climate Prediction Center does offer higher probabilities for below-average temperatures most days from April 21-27.
The one thing you can take away from all this, as I wrote on Monday, is those 80s we enjoyed are not returning in the next couple of weeks. Again, be mighty careful about putting out delicate plantings during this period.