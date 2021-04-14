Don Paul: Downhill weather trend on the way

More widespread, accumulating snow will be likely in eastern upstate New York and the interior of New England. Whether or not the scant accumulations on Western New York hills actually develop is problematic, but the higher amounts on the Green Mountains of Vermont have a greater probability with closer proximity to a vigorous low pressure system over southeast New England.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Some rain and hilly snow showers will still be around early Friday, with a lull in precipitation developing by mid-morning. More rain showers will return for a portion of the afternoon, with temps again topping off in the mid-40s, though with a lighter breeze than on Thursday it won't feel quite as raw.

Saturday will be mainly dry and temperatures will be more seasonable, getting back to the low to mid-50s. Clouds will still dominate, with only a few modeled sunny breaks.

A few spotty light showers may return Sunday, though the bulk of the day will be rain-free, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Readings should edge up a couple of degrees to the mid-50s.